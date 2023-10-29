Boston Bruins Not Pursuing Patrick Kane in Free Agency Frenzy

Rumors surrounding Patrick Kane’s next move have intensified, with many speculating on potential landing spots for the unrestricted free agent winger. The New York Rangers are reportedly out of the running and another team that was being linked is too, according to sources. While Kane expressed his desire to join a Stanley Cup contender, recent reports suggest that the Boston Bruins might not be among the frontrunners in the race to sign him.

The latest I’m hearing on Gabe Landeskog’s return, Patrick Kane’s timeline, Matt Poitras’ chance of staying in Boston & more..https://t.co/N2GoE8zaP8 — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 25, 2023

“Don’t expect the Bruins to be in on Patrick Kane,” writes Boston Hockey Now who was told by a source it’s not happening. They add:

“First of all, they don’t have the cap space to make it happen even if we’re talking like a one-year, $3 million contract. They also have plenty of wingers and would need to move one of them out. That’s easier said than done right now, with so many teams battling the cap. Now, if Kane let it be known to Don Sweeney that the Bruins were his top choice to sign with, well, then maybe Sweeney tries to pull some cap magic to make it happen. I don’t know. I just don’t see it.”

Despite the Bruins’ strong start to the season, boasting a 6-0-1 record, inside sources indicate that Boston is not anticipated to aggressively pursue Kane during the upcoming contract negotiations. The Bruins recently placed winger Milan Lucic on long-term injury reserve, making some room in their salary cap. However, their still limited cap space might not be enough to accommodate Kane’s demands.

The Favorites Still in the Kane Sweepstakes

Kane, a future Hall of Famer, is set to entertain contract offers starting in early November, marking a significant moment in his career. While teams like the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings have emerged as serious contenders, the dynamic in Buffalo has shifted, making it a potential option for Kane. Outside of the Dallas Stars, the Sabres might be the favorites. Meanwhile, in Detroit, former Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat, a player highly regarded by Kane, has been thriving. Whether the Red Wings want to reunite them and really catapult DeBrincat’s production or they’re worried disrupting the chemistry might slow it, remains to be seen.

Other teams have also expressed interest, with the Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Colorado Avalanche all in the conversation. The Stars had explored acquiring Kane at the previous year’s trade deadline and might revisit their interest. The Avalanche, although considered a sleeper team, would need to make roster adjustments to accommodate Kane.

As the anticipation builds around Kane’s decision, Bruins fans might need to look elsewhere for their team’s next major signing, while other franchises eagerly await the chance to secure the services of the esteemed winger.

