Boston Bruins
Bruins Fans Triggered by Unique and Unorthodox “Trade Alert”
The Boston Bruins had some fun with an unorthodox trade announcement that triggered more than a a few fans.
The Boston Bruins have announced a trade, and it’s not the type of trade you see every day in the NHL. The Bruins have announced a jersey swap between two players on the roster.
🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 14, 2025
Sean Kuraly has acquired jersey #52 from Andrew Peeke. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. pic.twitter.com/JAP188Bn06
On their official social media account, Boston noted, “TRADE ALERT: Sean Kuraly has acquired jersey #52 from Andrew Peeke. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.”
Kuraly, who is returning to the Bruins after four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets wore No. 52 with the Bruins when he was last part of the team in 2020-21. Peeke has been with the Bruins for the past two seasons.
Some fans criticized the social media post, suggesting it wasn’t cool that the Bruins had fans riled up about a potential trade. One user wrote, “Not necessary to do a trade alert like that.” Another said, “Fishing for engagement, Bruins fans probably didn’t love this tho.” Another noted, “I GASPED SO LOUD WHY DID YOU DO THAT?”
Others responded, “God forbid people have a little fun.”
Next: Oilers Loosely Linked to Penguins Goalie After Silovs Trade
More News
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
‘Pure Nonsense’: Ovechkin Defends Wife Regarding Retirement Rumors
Alex Ovechkin shuts down retirement rumors, insisting no decision has been made about his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Make Several Coaching Changes, Hire Former Calgary Coach
The Edmonton Oilers are making several coaching changes, and have hired a former Calgary...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
What’s Next for Canadiens? VP Suggests More Moves Coming
After adding Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc, Canadiens VP Jeff Gorton says Montreal isn’t...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Scribe Breaks Down Oilers’ Bold, “Defining” Move of the Offseason
Stan Bowman takes a calculated swing on a young scorer as the Oilers look...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Kadri Has Surprise Reaction to Reunion and Maple Leafs Trade Rumors
Nazem Kadri responds to growing speculation about a return to Toronto, addressing the trade...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Could Hughes-for-Hamilton Be Centerpiece of Blockbuster Canucks-Devils Deal?
Could a blockbuster deal centered around Quinn Hughes and Dougie Hamilton bring the Hughes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Snubbed: Bouchard Left Off Voting List After Massive Extension
Despite signing a $10.5 million deal to anchor Edmonton's blue line, Evan Bouchard was...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Weekend NHL Rumors: Canadiens and Kuznetsov, Hamilton-Hughes Link, Karlsson Trade Buzz
NHL rumors: Evgeny Kuznetsov not going to Montreal, while trade chatter heats up around...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Offseason Hinges on One Crucial Move, Says Analyst
NHL analyst Matt Larkin warns that Brad Treliving’s offseason hinges on one crucial move,...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Why Don’t the Sidney Crosby Trade Rumors Go Away?
Despite the odds being low, Sidney Crosby trade rumors persist, with insiders speculating about...