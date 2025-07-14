Bruins Fans Triggered by Unique and Unorthodox “Trade Alert”

The Boston Bruins have announced a trade, and it’s not the type of trade you see every day in the NHL. The Bruins have announced a jersey swap between two players on the roster.

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨



Sean Kuraly has acquired jersey #52 from Andrew Peeke. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. pic.twitter.com/JAP188Bn06 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 14, 2025

On their official social media account, Boston noted, “TRADE ALERT: Sean Kuraly has acquired jersey #52 from Andrew Peeke. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.”

Kuraly, who is returning to the Bruins after four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets wore No. 52 with the Bruins when he was last part of the team in 2020-21. Peeke has been with the Bruins for the past two seasons.

Sean Kuraly Bruins

Some fans criticized the social media post, suggesting it wasn’t cool that the Bruins had fans riled up about a potential trade. One user wrote, “Not necessary to do a trade alert like that.” Another said, “Fishing for engagement, Bruins fans probably didn’t love this tho.” Another noted, “I GASPED SO LOUD WHY DID YOU DO THAT?”

Others responded, “God forbid people have a little fun.”

Next: Oilers Loosely Linked to Penguins Goalie After Silovs Trade