Boston Bruins
Longtime NHL Goalie Steps Away After Nearly Two Decades
After nearly two decades, veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak retires after 581 NHL games, 295 wins, and a .915 save percentage.
Veteran goaltender Jaroslav Halak has officially announced his retirement from the NHL. After 17 seasons, Tomas Prokop of Slovak outlet Dennik Sport wrote, “Jaroslav Halák has officially retired at age 40. He played in the NHL from 2006 to 2023, appeared in 581 games, suited up for eight teams, and won the William M. Jennings Trophy twice. He confirmed it to me in an interview for @DennikSport.”
Jaroslav Halák has officially retired at age 40. He played in the NHL from 2006 to 2023, appeared in 581 games, suited up for eight teams, and won the William M. Jennings Trophy twice. He confirmed it to me in an interview for @DennikSport pic.twitter.com/OD8sjkAEaB— Tomáš Prokop (@Lewysko) July 18, 2025
Drafted 271st overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the ninth round of the 2003 NHL Draft, Halak carved out a successful career, playing in 581 NHL games. He also suited up for the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New York Rangers. He was on a PTO with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023-24, but it did not lead to a contract, and he missed the 2024-25 season.
He recorded 295 wins, a career save percentage of .915, and a goals-against average of 2.50, along with 53 shutouts. His playoff performances were equally strong, posting a .919 save percentage in 39 postseason games.
Halak made his NHL debut with the Canadiens and famously backstopped them to the 2010 Eastern Conference Final, before being traded to the Blues that offseason. Though never considered a true No. 1 for long stretches, Halak was a highly reliable 1A goalie throughout his career.
Halak retires as one of the most respected Slovak goaltenders in NHL history.
