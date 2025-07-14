Oilers Loosely Linked to Penguins Goalie After Silovs Trade

Another rumor has popped up linking the Edmonton Oilers to a potentially available goaltender. Jeff Marek recently noted that, as the Oilers change out their goaltending coach, they may still be looking for an upgrade over Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. Surprisingly, he suggests that Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry might be an option.

Marek said on Inside Sports, “I don’t how Bowman’s gonna do this; I’ve wondered…about someone like Tristan Jarry; it would certainly take some retention on the Pittsburgh side of things.”

That led to other posts from different scribes talking about the possibility. This post will refute any such speculation, suggesting there’s both nothing to this and it makes little sense from an Edmonton perspective.

Why Jarry Makes No Sense For the Oilers

The reason Jarry might be available out of Pittsburgh is twofold. First, the Penguins just picked up Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade this past weekend. He’ll join the team’s goaltending group, giving Pittsburgh one too many netminders. Second, Jarry is vastly overpaid.

Back in January, Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe wrote, “From what I’m hearing, the Penguins organization has reached a breaking point with Tristan Jarry.” At the time, the team released a statement that they were placing the goaltender on waivers. Jesse Marshall of The Athletic tweeted, “Jarry has got to be jettisoned. That should be priority one right now. The contract was an albatross the moment pen went to paper. He cannot tend this net beyond this season.”

Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins

Jarry’s late-season resurgence and his better campaign in his first season after the big deal could have some convinced he’s an upgrade for the Oilers, but one could argue he’s trending downward as a goaltender.

The Penguins will be happy to move on from Jarry’s contract, given that they committed $5.375 million per season to him, and he has not lived up to the expectations of that deal. In 36 games for Pittsburgh last year, he had a .893 save percentage and 3.12 goals against average. Now that the Penguins have added Silovs, the writing is on the wall.

Arguing that he is a clear upgrade over either Skinner or Pickard is a hard sell, and the Oilers certainly don’t have the money to take on his salary without other changes. The Penguins, meanwhile, aren’t likely open to retaining 50% of Jarry’s contract, which is probably the only way the Oilers consider this.

Jarry is a former Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender, so there is history here.

