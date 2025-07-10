Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins Plotting Potential Major Addition Ahead of 2026
With cap space available, the Boston Bruins are positioning themselves to pursue a marquee name from the star-studded 2026 free agency class.
The Boston Bruins are reportedly setting themselves up for a major move next summer. Not making massive moves this offseason, the Bruins did add pieces, but the idea is to maintain cap flexibility for next season, when taking a giant swing could pay bigger dividends.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is suggesting the team is keeping an eye on the blockbuster 2026 free agency class. Speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman hinted that the Bruins and GM Don Sweeney could be eyeing one of the league’s biggest stars.
Bruins Might Even Make an Early Play for A Big Name
The 2026 free agent market is stacked with elite talent, including names like Connor McDavid, Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel, Kirill Kaprizov, Martin Necas, Alex Tuch, and Artemi Panarin. According to Friedman, the Bruins may look to acquire one of these marquee players a year in advance and lock them into a long-term extension. If teams believe they can’t get their own free agents signed, the Bruins are prepared to offer a trade package to help those teams get something in return.
Who they have their eye on isn’t clear, but there are a few names already talking to their respective teams, while others seem primed to test the market.
This offseason has been relatively quiet so far. That said, Boston’s financial flexibility, desire to return to the contender category, and an aggressive front office set to change the narrative make their franchise one to watch closely. They aren’t afraid of making big moves, and what they decide to do could shock analysts and fans.
For now, Bruins fans will have to stay patient, but it’s clear the organization is gearing up for potentially big moves down the road.
