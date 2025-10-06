McDavid Could Reveal Oilers Contract Decision in Next 48 Hours

Elliotte Friedman of the 32 Thoughts podcast cautioned that he doesn’t like to speak for others, but immediately followed that up by suggesting he’s got a feeling Edmonton Oilers fans are going to get some clarity from their captain. He noted that, while he’s not sure if news of an extension will be announced in the next 24-48 hours, a reason for whatever decision is made will be forthcoming.

In other words, Connor McDavid‘s contract watch appears to be nearing a turning point.

After weeks of speculation, the Edmonton Oilers superstar captain is expected to provide clarity on his future within the next two days, either by signing an extension or explaining why a deal won’t come before the regular season begins.

“I think he’s more than capable of doing it on his own, and I don’t think he likes when other people purport to speak for him,” Friedman said on Monday. “But reading the tea leaves here, I do think McDavid wants to give the Oilers clarity before the season begins — by either signing or explaining specifically why he wouldn’t sign. So I think we’re going to have an idea one way or the other in the next day or two.”

Connor McDavid Oilers practice: Photo by Jim Parsons – NHL Trade Talk

If McDavid does re-sign, expectations are that it will be a short-term extension, potentially for less than four years and below the $16 million mark that some had projected. “I think there’s a real loyalty there,” Friedman continued, citing long-time teammates Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Darnell Nurse, as well as newer core players such as Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman.

When asked if there was anything new to report about where things are at, Friedman responded that McDavid’s motivation remains clear — keeping the team competitive. “McDavid has made it very clear that this is about winning,” explained Friedman. “He’s well aware there’s a limit to what he can do with Draisaitl at $14 million, Bouchard at ten and a half, and Nurse at nine and a quarter.”

With training camp over and the home opener set for Wednesday, the next 48 hours could finally provide the clarity Oilers fans have been waiting for.

