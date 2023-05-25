Is Brad Treliving Really a Contender for the Maple Leafs’ GM Job?

Since Kyle was dismissed as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM), the search for a new general manager for the Maple Leafs has been underway. Around Blue & White Nation, the season has been a hot topic of discussion.

The one name that has emerged as a potential frontrunner is Brad Treliving, the former general manager of the Calgary Flames. Partly, that’s because he’s available and has had experience. He fits a lot of the boxes that Maple Leafs’ president Brendan Shanahan had noted when he began his search.

In this post, I’ll share and comment upon a panel discussion that assesses what Treliving potentially brings to the Maple Leafs’ job. In the discussion, Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee discuss how Treliving could impact the Maple Leafs’ organization if he were to take on the role.

Discussion Panel: Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne, and Sam McKee

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Treliving, Liljegren, Sandin & “Bob”

Topic One: Is Treliving Walking into a Potential Firestorm?

The panel began by acknowledging the potential firestorm that Brad Treliving might face if he becomes Toronto’s general manager. In Calgary, two players left the team. For one, Johnny Gaudreau, the team believed that he would eventually sign and let him play out his contract. He walked into free agency and signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. With the second, Matthew Tkachuk, Treliving was able to make a pretty fair trade with the Florida Panthers and got something back for his player.

Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers Game 4

The panel wondered if Treliving’s experience in handling such situations was a good thing or a bad thing. It could work in his favour. Bourne mentions that Treliving had discussions with other teams about potentially moving a superstar player, suggesting that this experience might make him a better fit for Toronto.

Whatever, he brings the experience of being burned by a player. As a result, you’d have to think he wouldn’t let it happen again.

Topic Two: Treliving Had Mixed Success in Calgary

The panel acknowledged that Treliving’s tenure in Calgary wasn’t flawless, especially considering the initial returns on trades and the team’s lack of playoff success. However, they also note that he brings two more years of experience in the league compared to Dubas, the previous Maple Leafs GM.

Despite not advancing past the second round, Treliving’s name carries weight and recognition within the hockey community. The panel seemed to believe that Treliving was no better or worse than Dubas.

Related: Penguins Are Willing to Wait for Ex-Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas

Topic Three: Treliving Is a Capable and Stable Choice

Sam McKee voiced his support for Treliving. He believed he would be completely fine with him as the general manager for the Maple Leafs. He highlighted Treliving’s capability and experience in the Canadian market, emphasizing the potential stability he could bring to the team.

Brad Treliving has interviewed for the Maple Leafs GM Job

McKee also suggested that Treliving’s presence would inspire trust among the players and the organization as a whole. He does have a track record as a general manager of a Canadian team. He also does have a resume and seems capable. The players can pretty easily read where he’s coming from.

The Bottom Line

Obviously, opinions differ about the best candidate for the Maple Leafs’ general manager position. However, in the panel’s eyes, Treliving is a viable contender. His experience managing high-pressure situations, willingness to engage in trade talks, and familiarity with the Canadian market make him a pretty solid option.

But, Treliving would have a ton of important work to do if he’s hired. That said, if he comes; and, if he can get the work done, he could bring stability to the organization.

The word is that the Maple Leafs will NOT do an exhaustive search. They need someone now. As the search continues, it will be interesting to see if Treliving emerges as the next GM of the Maple Leafs.

Is Treliving a contender for the Maple Leafs GM job? The panel seems to think he is. We’ll soon see.

Related: It Seems the New York Rangers Are Waiting for Sheldon Keefe