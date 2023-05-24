Penguins Are Willing to Wait for Ex-Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas

The recent departure of Kyle Dubas as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs was a surprise around the NHL. However, the dust has settled a bit and it looks as if Dubas might be considering entering the job market.
If that’s true, teams around the NHL seem to be reevaluating their plans. Dubas is attractive enough to take advantage of the possibility that he might change his mind from his press-conference note that he’d likely be with the Maple Leafs as their GM or nowhere.
In this post, I’ll take a look into Dubas’ departure and share hockey insider Eliotte Friedman’s insights in a recent interview where he spoke about what Dubas might be thinking after a week away from the team.
Related: Maple Leafs’ Chaotic Season: Ups, Downs & Now Outs
The Video Interview with Eliotte Friedman
In the video below, Elliotte Friedman joins Matt Marchese to discuss former Maple Leafs GM Dubas’ statement about his departure from the Maple Leafs. During the discussion, Friedman also discussed what other NHL teams are doing and if they have changed their plans now that Dubas is on the market.
Dubas’ Made a Statement But Didn’t Share Much Information
In a statement on Monday, Dubas spoke about his departure from the Maple Leafs. However, he didn’t share the details of what transpired. But, according to Friedman, it’s not a surprise that he’s seeking another job. He undoubtedly has a bright future ahead in hockey. In fact, his track record and his expertise make him an attractive candidate for any team that needs a GM.
Pittsburgh Is Interested in Dubas
According to Friedman, one team that has shown keen interest in Dubas is the Pittsburgh Penguins. Initially, it appeared that the Penguins had a candidate lined up for their GM position. However, with Dubas now on the market, that situation has changed.
The Penguins are actively pursuing him. As Friedman notes, they believe he brings the kind of resume and values their organization could benefit from. Dubas’ sudden availability has also caused other teams to reassess their options and consider the possibilities that he brings to the table.
Related: Maple Leafs Fans Sound Off on the Shanahan and Dubas’ Drama
Dubas’ Decision Depends Upon Family Considerations
While Pittsburgh is eager to secure Dubas’ services, Dubas seems to be taking his time making a decision. Dubas has indicated that he will prioritize his family’s well-being and will carefully weigh his options and seek their blessing.
The way his tenure in Toronto ended might have influenced his priorities. However, considering that Dubas is dedicated to the sport of hockey, one has to believe he will resurface somewhere – and probably sooner rather than later. Expect him to return to a front office role soon.
Pittsburgh Is Being Patient
According to Friedman, the Penguins understand Dubas’ need for time and discussion with his family. They are willing to wait for his decision and respect his desire to discuss the situation with his family. The Penguins seem willing to accommodate his needs and are prepared to make a compelling offer if Dubas expresses interest. As negotiations progress, both parties will likely engage in discussions to explore potential arrangements.
The Bottom Line
So here’s where Dubas stands currently (insofar as Friedman understands it). His departure from the Maple Leafs has created a situation where teams – especially the Penguins – are willing to accommodate his desire to take some time to talk with his family.
In fact, according to Friedman, teams are willing to reassess their plans. Among those teams, Friedman believes Pittsburgh has emerged as the frontrunner to hire Dubas.
While Dubas takes the time to consider what his future might be and if his family is on board, the Penguins are patiently willing to work with him and wait for him.
Right now, no one is certain about Dubas’ next move. However, he now has to be pretty sure that something immediate is waiting in the wings – that is if he and his family decide that’s what they want.
Related: The Real Reason Kyle Dubas Left the Maple Leafs
More News
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Vitali Kravtsov Returning to KHL: A Closer Look at His Career Path
Vitali Kravtsov is reportedly returning to the KHL after failed stints with the New...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Panthers One Win Away from Stanley Cup Final After Winning Game 3
The Florida Panthers picked up a 1-0 win on Monday night in Game 3...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Rangers Reportedly Ready to Trade Barclay Goodrow
The New York Rangers are reportedly prepared to take a less-than-ideal return in a...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
No July 1 Deal Means Madhouse with Matthews & Maple Leafs
If Auston Matthews won't sign before July 1, expect chaos in Toronto over the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Should Start at Square One With Campbell and Skinner
If the Edmonton Oilers are going to get the most out of their two...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Penguins Will Seek Permission to Talk to Dubas About GM Job
The Pittsburgh Penguins will reportedly reach out to the Toronto Maple Leafs seeking a...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Dubas Drama Could Lead to Matthews and Nylander Leaving Leafs
Now that Kyle Dubas is out with the Toronto Maple Leafs, how will all...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Shanahan Talks Reason Maple Leafs Moved On From Kyle Dubas
Brendan Shanahan met with the media on Friday and talked about his decision to...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Odds Mitch Marner Is Traded Highest in Maple Leafs’ Core Four
If any of the core four are traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs, one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Latest on Rumors of a GM Change for the Edmonton Oilers
There are rumors surfacing that Ken Holland might be promoted and Steve Staois hired...