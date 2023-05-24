Maple Leafs’ Next General Manager: Brad Treliving’s Job To Lose

As the Toronto Maple Leafs search for a new general manager, one name is already standing out as the leader among all of the other candidates the Leafs are expected to speak with. That name is Brad Treliving, former general manager for the Calgary Flames.

As per Andy Strickland, “Sounds like the Toronto job is Brad Treliving’s to lose.” Meanwhile, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported during Tuesday night’s edition of “32 Thoughts” that Treliving is “very high” on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ list to replace Kyle Dubas.

Sounds like Toronto job is Brad Treiliving’s to lose. #LeafsForever — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) May 24, 2023

The Maple Leafs have been making unexpected waves in the hockey world recently, but hiring Treliving might be among the more predictable moves the team could make, should be brought in as the team’s new GM. Their search for a new general manager has garnered considerable attention but Treliving’s name was among the first thrown out there when it became clear Kyle Dubas wasn’t returning. Treliving’s accomplishments and experience in Calgary have positioned him as a strong contender for the vacant position.

Toronto Wants Experience, Treliving Has It

During his tenure as the GM of the Calgary Flames from 2014 to 2023, Treliving showcased his ability to navigate ownership restraints and make significant strides for the team. Despite facing challenges, he managed to build a competitive roster and oversaw the Flames’ return to the playoffs in multiple seasons. He made a huge trade last offseason when he shipped out an unhappy Matthew Tkachuk to Florida for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, and while that trade hasn’t panned out for Calgary as hoped thus far, he was given a ton of credit for being able to pull that deal out of seemingly nowhere. His adeptness at managing the team’s resources and dealing with unexpected circumstances might be what Toronto needs right now.

Brad Treliving the leading candidate for the Maple Leafs GM Job

Although Treliving is still under contract with the Flames until the end of June, the organization has given him permission to explore other opportunities. It took some time for the Flames to get to this point, but Eric Francis reported he was always open to talking with other teams, the Flames simply had concerns about NHL Draft strategy leaking. In his conversations with Toronto, it is assumed he will not talk about the upcoming NHL Draft, at least as it pertains to the Flames.

Are Treliving and Shanahan on the Same Page

In saying that this is Treliving’s job to lose, one might assume the one thing that could exclude him from consideration would be if he were to say he’s open to or believes trading one of the “core four” is the best strategy. It was recently reported that Shanahan called all four of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Joh Tavares, and William Nylander and explained it was his intention to keep everyone together.

Will this sit well with Treliving? It will be intriguing to see what he says and how much he’s open to putting his opportunity for the job on the line. He’s not afraid of anyone and this all comes after Shanahan said, “Certainly having an experienced general manager would be an attractive quality.”

