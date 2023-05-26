NHLPA Investigating Kyle Dubas: What About the Penguins?

In a surprising turn of events that few probably expected as news about GM vacancies around the NHL was the hot-button topic of conversation, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) has confirmed that they looking into former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas and a potential violation of the Certified Agent regulations that govern agent activity. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was the first to break the story.
The probe focuses on a potential conflict of interest involving his agent, Chris Armstrong of Wasserman Sports. The investigation centers around whether Dubas’ relationship with Armstrong, who also represents prominent player Auston Matthews, violates the NHLPA’s Certified Agent regulations. As Frank Seravalli writes:
NHLPA Certified Agent regulations prohibit agents from representing and providing services to any officer or employee of an NHL club. Armstrong is not currently an NHL certified agent and therefore not subject to discipline by the NHLPA; Armstrong is predominantly a golf agent and represents professional golfers Tony Finau and Cameron Champ, among others, for Wasserman.
The alleged connection between Dubas and Armstrong has raised concerns among several NHL-certified agents and Seravalli says that one source noted, “This is clearly prohibited under the regulations.” They added, “It is an unwritten, understood and longstanding practice that your guy down the hall doesn’t work for the other side. I’d like the NHLPA to launch an investigation and draw their own conclusion.”
Given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the influence they possess, the NHLPA is likely taking these allegations seriously. The fact that Wasserman Sports represents around 10 percent of the NHL’s player pool, including Matthews, has added fuel to the fire. Seravalli contends that multiple certified agents have voiced their concerns and demanded an investigation by the NHLPA. Dubas did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
If anyone would know if rules were being violated, it’s Dubas, who himself used to be a certified player agent. The Maple Leafs declined to renew Dubas’ contract last Friday after five seasons as general manager but it is not believed that decision has anything to do with this NHLPA review.
The Impact on a Potential Hiring of Dubas With Another Team
As the investigation unfolds, it remains uncertain how it will affect Dubas’ prospects of landing a new job. His experience as a former general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, coupled with his reputation for analytical thinking, has garnered attention from other organizations, namely the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, this issue, if there is one, could potentially cast a shadow over the process of interviewing and potentially hiring him.
