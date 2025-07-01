Bruins Fans React to Tanner Jeannot Deal: “WOOF” and Worry Over Cap Hit

The Boston Bruins’ decision to sign forward Tanner Jeannot to a five-year, $17 million contract (AAV $3.4M). It is a deal that has sparked immediate backlash online, with many questioning the value of the deal given his past issues in fulfilling bigger contracts.

Tanner Jeannot inks a 5 YEAR deal carrying a $3.4M AAV! #FreeAgentFrenzy pic.twitter.com/MEwoSontpx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 1, 2025

Jeannot, coming off an injury-plagued season with just 13 points in 67 games for the Kings, now joins a Bruins roster that’s already going through serious changes. They’ve been signing players and traded for Viktor Arvidsson in the opening of free agency. This move doesn’t inspire confidence.

Reaction on social media platform X has been overwhelmingly negative. One post simply read: “That Tanner Jeannot deal…WOOF!”—a sentiment echoed by other fans. The TSN panel questioned why the Bruins would do this, noting that an organization might need to learn when it becomes more prudent just to hold onto the cap space. Given the Bruins refused to sign Marchand, that they’re throwing money at someone like Jeannot — who hasn’t helped any of the teams he’s joined win in the playoffs — it’s terrible optics.

One user wrote, “Boston will be not fun to play against but they will also be complete dog s–t.”

Tanner Jeannot Bruins signing

The deal also stands in contrast to Boston’s recent six-year, $5.5M AAV extension with Morgan Geekie. While Geekie is seen as a versatile center with upside, Jeannot’s deal—despite a lower cap hit—has drawn comparisons to overpayments of the past.

Jeannot’s physical, low-event style may align with the Bruins’ traditional grit, but with his scoring numbers in steady decline since his 2022-23 peak (28 points), fans appear skeptical. The Bruins, having missed the playoffs, needed bold moves. For many, this wasn’t it.

With no official statement yet from Boston’s front office and little positive buzz from local media, fan sentiment continues to trend negative. Did the Bruins just overpay for grit?

