Boeser Turned Down Major Offers to Stay with Canucks

What a difference a day makes. After months of speculation and an emotional rollercoaster that included trade rumors and deadline frustrations, Brock Boeser is staying in Vancouver — and for the long haul. The Canucks announced on Tuesday that they’ve re-signed the winger to a seven-year deal worth $7.25 million annually.

It’s a commitment Boeser admits he wasn’t sure would happen. So, what changed? Why and how, seemingly out of nowhere, did this deal get done?

“I went to the gym on July 1 and thought I’d get a workout in, but I couldn’t. I was glued to my phone,” Boeser said, reflecting on the chaotic opening to free agency. He had several offers on the opening day of free agency, and it sounds like he figured he would have to decide on which one he’d accept. Then, in a last-ditch effort to keep him in the fold, the Canucks popped in with a seven-year offer.

That’s all it took — a real commitment.

Boeser Never Wanted to Leave the Canucks

Though he tried to open his mind to leaving, Boeser never truly got there emotionally. “Maybe I can get a house there now,” he joked, expressing his deep love for Vancouver — a city he never really wanted to leave, despite how things were handled at the trade deadline.

The Canucks essentially threw him under the bus before and after the trade deadline. They refused to give him a fair offer, then GM Patrik Allvin told the media they would laugh themselves out the door if they knew what kind of trade offers other teams had made. All of it, not very flattering towards Boeser, had to sting.

Brock Boeser stays with the Vancouver Canucks

Boeser had at least 10 offers, including five that were considered strong contenders. But when Vancouver circled back with a seven-year offer, the decision was simple.

“We knew we wanted to keep Brock,” said Canucks President Jim Rutherford, who admitted both sides had kept the door open — even if only slightly.

The signing marks a pivotal moment for the Canucks as they reassert their identity with core players who want to be in Vancouver. It’s a huge emotional and organizational win. And, the lineup took a big step forward, with a strong group of forwards who will look to contend in a tight Pacific Division. The Kings added pieces, the Golden Knights acquired Mitch Marner, and the Edmonton Oilers, who look to have lost a couple of key assets, will be contenders again.

For Boeser, being competitive was a secondary factor in his decision to sign. Instead, he followed his heart and left money on the table. He seems thrilled with his decision.

