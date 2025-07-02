Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Balked at Evan Bouchard’s Price Tag on 8-Year Deal
The Oilers reportedly sought an eight-year extension with Evan Bouchard, but the asking price was so high, it was never seriously considered.
Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman recently revealed that the asking price on Evan Bouchard‘s potentially eight-year extension ruled out that option almost immediately. Bowman told the media he was happy to get an extension done for the defenseman, but that the eight-year extension that insiders projected and fans wanted was never in the cards.
Speaking about the negotiations with Bouchard’s agent, Bowman acknowledged that the rising salary cap had everything to do with where the number and term fell on Bouchard’s extension.
“Getting him signed was critical,” said Bowman. He added an eight-year term was quickly taken off the table as the agent made it clear that wasn’t something that made sense for them. “It was a function of the salary cap and where that’s going,” said Bowman. “We certainly know the next three years, that’s going up considerable amounts and we do know what those numbers are. We don’t know where it’s going beyond that, but there’s a projection that it could continue to rise.”
The 8-Year Number Was “So High”
Bowman said the player’s side wasn’t interested in eight years and that the number on an eight-year deal was so high, “It didn’t really make sense for anybody.” He admitted the Oilers were hoping to do an eight-year deal, but it wasn’t an option that got much attention.
“The deals get made when the two sides meet at something they’re both comfortable with,” said Bowman. They were never interested in eight years, but the Oilers knew they still needed to get a deal done, and after some back and forth, finally got there.
All the while, the threat of an offer sheet existed, putting the Oilers on a tighter timeline than they would have liked.
Next: Oilers Under Fire for Roster Decisions—Pressure on Mangiapane
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 minutes ago
Oilers Under Fire for Roster Decisions—Pressure on Mangiapane
After falling short in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, the Edmonton...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Cody Ceci Signs Surprising Deal with Kings
The Kings bolster their blue line with Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin, while adding...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Nate Schmidt Signs Three-Year Deal with Utah Mammoth
Defenseman Nate Schmidt has cashed in and signed a three-year deal with the Utah...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Bowen Byram Trade Talk Red Hot, Offer Sheet Being Considered
Buffalo weighs trading Bowen Byram as interest builds and offer sheet threat looms, signaling...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Corey Perry Finalizing Free Agency Deal with Oilers Rival
Veteran winger Corey Perry draws interest ahead of free agency after strong playoff performance...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Trade Logan Mailloux to Blues, Not Part Of Bigger Move
The Canadiens traded promising defenseman Logan Mailloux to the Blues, giving him a fresh...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Jake Allen Signs 5-Year Extension with Devils at Bargain Price
Goaltender Jake Allen has signed a five-year extension with the New Jersey Devils at...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Demko’s New Deal with Canucks a Whopper, Trade Feels Inevitable
Thatcher Demko has signed a three-year, $8.5 million per season extension with the Vancouver...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Golden Knights Make Marner Trade Official, Leafs Say Emotional Goodbye
The Golden Knights land star winger Mitch Marner in a trade with Toronto and...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
Florida Does It: Marchand Signs 6-Year Extension with Panthers
Brad Marchand commits to a six-year deal with the Panthers, signaling Florida’s determination to...