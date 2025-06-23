Boston Bruins
Boeser’s Market Heating Up: 2 Known Suitors in the Mix
Brock Boeser is set to hit the open market on July 1, and multiple teams are preparing aggressive offers for the veteran winger.
With NHL free agency just around the corner, Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser is quickly emerging as one of the summer’s most sought-after names — and both the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators are expected to be among the most aggressive suitors.
According to RG’s Jimmy Murphy, the Bruins are preparing a “significant push” to land Boeser when the market opens on July 1. Boston has long had interest in the 28-year-old forward, previously exploring trade options and making a strong effort to acquire him last summer and at the 2025 trade deadline.
“They like him a lot and will go after him,” a league source told RG. “But they’re one of many.”
The Senators are also expected to be in the mix. Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch reports that the Sens have Boeser high on their radar as they look to add a proven scoring threat to play alongside Tim Stützle and captain Brady Tkachuk. While Ottawa may be hesitant to offer a long-term deal, Boeser’s ability to provide instant offense makes him a prime target.
Boeser Could Add a Lot To a Team Looking for Scoring
Boeser is coming off a 50-point season with Vancouver (25 goals, 25 assists), a dip from his 73-point campaign the year prior. Despite the decline, teams are still lining up to sign the Minnesota native (including potentially the Wild), and he could command a five- or six-year deal with an annual cap hit around $8 million.
Boston has roughly $20 million in projected cap space and is aiming to retool after missing the playoffs. Ottawa, meanwhile, is looking to take the next step and return to postseason contention. Adding a skilled right-winger like Boeser could be key to that effort.
Both clubs will face stiff competition. The Minnesota Wild, LA Kings, Utah Mammoth, Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, and Montreal Canadiens have also been linked to Boeser.
As July 1 approaches, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Boeser’s time in Vancouver is over, and both Boston and Ottawa are ready to push for the player. They need to be willing to pay if speculation is that at least six teams are thinking about making an offer.
