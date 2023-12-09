Blues Trade Robert Bortuzzo to the Islanders

The New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues have made a trade. The Islanders have announced the acquisition of defenseman Robert Bortuzzo in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. This marks a calculated effort by the Islanders to address the recent setback in their defensive unit.
The decision to acquire Bortuzzo comes on the heels of the unfortunate news about Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock, who has been placed on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. Pulock’s absence has left a noticeable void on the right side of the Islanders’ blueline, posing a challenge for the team as they gear up to face some stiff competition in their next two games.
Bortuzzo brings a wealth of experience to the Islanders’ roster. While he may not contribute significantly to the offense or display remarkable puck-moving skills, he possesses an above-average stature, standing at six feet four inches and weighing 216 pounds. Moreover, he commands a formidable physical presence, amassing 491 career penalty minutes and delivering over 1,000 career hits.
He’s playing for another contract as a pending UFA finishing up a contract that pays $950K. He’s been limited to just four games this season.
For the Blues, they free up a spot on the roster to give another name a chance to play.
