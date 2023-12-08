In the latest NHL trade market developments — at least when it comes to offensive defenseman –, both Tony DeAngelo and Tyson Barrie find themselves on the trade block. The Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators are looking to part ways with the pending unrestricted free agents, but neither has drummed up serious interest around the league yet.

According to insights from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, DeAngelo, who has been available for over a month. He has yet to see significant traction in the market. Despite not being in the Hurricanes’ lineup since November 18, DeAngelo’s attractive $1.675 million cap hit could eventually draw interest from teams with specific needs. Clubs just need to overlook or be prepared to deal with his past reputation as a somewhat problematic teammate and player.

Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo on trade block

On the other hand, Tyson Barrie, a veteran presence for the Nashville Predators, has recently expressed a trade request. Any talk of him being an issue in the locker room is new. This is not a trend that has followed him around the league, but something that popped up recently when he was called out by GM Barry Trotz for asking out. Unfortunately, Barrie’s $4.5 million cap hit adds complexity to potential deals.

LeBrun notes that the Predators are reluctant to retain salary in a Barrie transaction, citing existing salary retentions and dead cap space as limiting factors. If the Predators do consider retaining salary, it is likely to occur closer to the trade deadline, possibly involving a hockey trade where the Predators take salary back in the deal.

Who Moves First?: Barrie or DeAngelo?

When it comes to money, DeAngelo is the easier player to deal. He’s also that player with the more questionable personality profile. When it comes to being a useful and stress-free asset, Barrie is the better move. But, he’s expensive and likely more than most teams can afford.

Teams must strike a balance between player value, cap considerations, and the evolving needs of their rosters. Perhaps it’s too early in the season to make this kind of move. As the NHL season progresses, the fate of DeAngelo and Barrie in the trade market will continue to be a focal point, with teams assessing their options.

