In the latest NHL trade market developments — at least when it comes to offensive defenseman –, both Tony DeAngelo and Tyson Barrie find themselves on the trade block. The Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators are looking to part ways with the pending unrestricted free agents, but neither has drummed up serious interest around the league yet.
According to insights from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, DeAngelo, who has been available for over a month. He has yet to see significant traction in the market. Despite not being in the Hurricanes’ lineup since November 18, DeAngelo’s attractive $1.675 million cap hit could eventually draw interest from teams with specific needs. Clubs just need to overlook or be prepared to deal with his past reputation as a somewhat problematic teammate and player.
On the other hand, Tyson Barrie, a veteran presence for the Nashville Predators, has recently expressed a trade request. Any talk of him being an issue in the locker room is new. This is not a trend that has followed him around the league, but something that popped up recently when he was called out by GM Barry Trotz for asking out. Unfortunately, Barrie’s $4.5 million cap hit adds complexity to potential deals.
LeBrun notes that the Predators are reluctant to retain salary in a Barrie transaction, citing existing salary retentions and dead cap space as limiting factors. If the Predators do consider retaining salary, it is likely to occur closer to the trade deadline, possibly involving a hockey trade where the Predators take salary back in the deal.
Who Moves First?: Barrie or DeAngelo?
When it comes to money, DeAngelo is the easier player to deal. He’s also that player with the more questionable personality profile. When it comes to being a useful and stress-free asset, Barrie is the better move. But, he’s expensive and likely more than most teams can afford.
Teams must strike a balance between player value, cap considerations, and the evolving needs of their rosters. Perhaps it’s too early in the season to make this kind of move. As the NHL season progresses, the fate of DeAngelo and Barrie in the trade market will continue to be a focal point, with teams assessing their options.
Next: Sabres Said to Be “Sniffing Around” on Canadiens Goaltender
5 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 hour ago
Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN’s Trade Bait Rankings List
TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List includes three players from the Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin,...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Two NHL Blue Line Quarterbacks on Trade Market: Who Moves First?
Both Tyson Barrie and Tony DeAngelo are on the trade block but it's not...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Oilers Delay Campbell Call-Up, Holland Reveals Plan for Goalie
The Edmonton Oilers had a plan for Jack Campbell. It has since changed, but...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Maple Leafs’ Woll Down With Injury: Keefe Says Woll To Miss Time
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Jospeh Woll went down with an injury on Thursday night...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Insider Says There’s Pushback to Big Maple Leafs Trade Rumor
It is now being said that initial reports involving a link between the Flyers...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres Said to Be “Sniffing Around” on Canadiens Goaltender
There are reports that the Buffalo Sabres are "Sniffing Around" on Canadiens goaltender Jake...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Amid Trade Buzz, Oilers Loan Broberg to AHL and Recall Gleason
Philip Broberg isn't getting a chance to play in Edmonton and that isn't likely...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Ridiculous Zach Hyman Tweet Lives On in Infamy Despite Removal
One Maple Leafs publication took down an outrageous tweet about Zach Hyman from 2022....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Jets’ Logan Stanley Getting Considerable Interest in Trade Talks
According to The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, "Teams have been kicking the tires on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Extend Winning Streak with Dominant Win Over Hurricanes
The Edmonton Oilers picked up a commanding 6-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. It...
Pingback: Two NHL Blue Line Quarterbacks on Trade Market: Who Moves First? Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News – Its Playoff Hockey
Pingback: Blues Trade Robert Bortuzzo to the Islanders
Pingback: Blues Trade Robert Bortuzzo to the Islanders - Click Sports News
Pingback: Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List
Pingback: Flames Secure Top Spots On TSN's Trade Bait Rankings List - Click Sports News