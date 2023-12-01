In this edition of the NHL Trade Talk recap, there was one trade and numerous other trade rumors. First, Nikita Zadorov was traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the Calgary Flames. Second, the Flames are also part of a second rumor, and that involves the New York Islanders who are reportedly showing interest in bringing Noah Hanifin to the Island from the Calgary Flames. Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly open to several different trade rumors. Their goal is to enhance their long-term prospects. Two players who are featured are Sean Walker and Nick Seeler.

The Flames Finally Deal One of Their Defensemen

On Thursday, the Calgary Flames traded defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (acquired from the Blackhawks) and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Flames will receive the better of the two fifth-round picks that Chicago owns.

Zadorov traded to Canucks

Zadorov had asked for a trade several weeks ago; and, finally, the Flames pulled the trigger. Although other teams showed interest, the Flames believed the Canucks willingness to take Zadorov’s entire cap hit offered the best deal. Recent strong performances by the Flames had alleviated the urgency to trade Zadorov. So the trade makes fans wonder if the Flames are going to be sellers rather than buyers this season. The draft choices certainly won’t help – at least not for a few seasons.

In the 21 games played this season, Zadorov scored a goal and added five assists. However, it was his physicality (with 41 hits and 19 blocks) that the Canucks were after. With the trade, the Canucks addressed their need for a physical presence on the blue line.

Islanders Interested in the Flames Noah Hanifin

The New York Islanders are reportedly interested in making a trade for the Flames’ Noah Hanifin. While there’s no imminent agreement, such a trade aligns with the kind of deal that Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello and Hanifin’s agent, Pat Brisson, would pursue. The Flames, once again, seem to be willing to move its coming UFAs this season. Given that they moved Zadorov, the team might consider making several trades before the trade deadline. For sure, Hanifin will be among the potential candidates.

Should the Islanders trade for Hanifin, there’s a good chance that Brisson would sign a contract extension immediately after the trade. Given that Hanifin seems to desire a long-term deal, the Islanders would seem to be a logical destination. That said, if a trade happens, GM Lou Lamoriello would need to move some salary. Hanifin currently carries a $4.95 million salary-cap hit.

The Philadelphia Flyers Are Open for Trade Talks

The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly open to a number of trades as a way to enhance their long-term goals of rebuilding into a contender. This season, the Flyers are rebuilding which means they, are expected to be active in the trade market. Two players rumored to be potential trades are right-side defenseman Sean Walker and left-side defenseman Nick Seeler.

"I don't know how he does it, but like, he's got no fear when he's playing. … He's just a guy that you want on your team."



Team success is awfully important this season to a team-first guy like Nick Seeler, who is playing the best hockey of his career. https://t.co/rlNRbANvuE — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) November 27, 2023

Both Walker and Seeler would be attractive for several reasons. Both are in their primes (Walker is 29 years of age and Seeler is 30). And, both are pending UFAs. Seeler is nicknamed “Nicky Nails” because of his tenacious play. Despite his two-way contract, Seeler has found a full-time NHL role and is a solid third-pairing defenseman.

Fans should watch what happens with the Flyers. They likely will be part of future trades sometime in the future as the trade deadline comes closer.

