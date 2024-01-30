Blues Have Received Trade Interest in Pavel Buchnevich

With the All-Star Break upon us this season, teams will likely hold off on making any big transactions for a while so that players can enjoy the time off with their families. That said, the trade deadline is quickly approaching and the St. Louis Blues are a team expected to be quite active in selling off assets this season. To that end, General Manager Doug Armstrong has made some players available on the trade market.

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast reports that there has been interest in Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich. Friedman adds that trading Buchnevich wouldn’t be too difficult to do. This isn’t to say that the Blues are actively making him available and they may have a high asking price. There is, however, interest. Buchnevich is one of the Blues’ strongest players averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Who Is Pavel Buchnevich?

Buchnevich is a 28-year-old left-shot forward from Cherepovets, Russia currently playing for the Blues. He stands 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, and was drafted by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft at 75th overall. Through 483 career games, he has scored 152 goals, adding 225 assists for 377 points, which is a 0.78 points-per-game average.

This season, Buchnevich has scored 17 goals, adding 22 assists for 39 points through 46 games, placing him second on the team in points behind Robert Thomas, and the two are also tied for the team lead in goals.

Any trade for Buchnevich would likely bring the Blues back a massive package. He is a strong player at both ends of the ice and would be a strong addition to any contending team. The Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Philadelphia Flyers could all be teams that take a look at acquiring Buchnevich.

