With the All-Star Break upon us this season, teams will likely hold off on making any big transactions for a while so that players can enjoy the time off with their families. That said, the trade deadline is quickly approaching and the St. Louis Blues are a team expected to be quite active in selling off assets this season. To that end, General Manager Doug Armstrong has made some players available on the trade market.
Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast reports that there has been interest in Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich. Friedman adds that trading Buchnevich wouldn’t be too difficult to do. This isn’t to say that the Blues are actively making him available and they may have a high asking price. There is, however, interest. Buchnevich is one of the Blues’ strongest players averaging over 20 minutes of ice time per game.
Who Is Pavel Buchnevich?
Buchnevich is a 28-year-old left-shot forward from Cherepovets, Russia currently playing for the Blues. He stands 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, and was drafted by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft at 75th overall. Through 483 career games, he has scored 152 goals, adding 225 assists for 377 points, which is a 0.78 points-per-game average.
This season, Buchnevich has scored 17 goals, adding 22 assists for 39 points through 46 games, placing him second on the team in points behind Robert Thomas, and the two are also tied for the team lead in goals.
Any trade for Buchnevich would likely bring the Blues back a massive package. He is a strong player at both ends of the ice and would be a strong addition to any contending team. The Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Philadelphia Flyers could all be teams that take a look at acquiring Buchnevich.
Next: LA Kings Listening To Trade Offers On Arthur Kaliyev [Rumor]
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Blues Have Received Trade Interest in Pavel Buchnevich
The St. Louis Blues have received trade interest in Pavel Buchnevich, according to NHL...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
NHLers Face Charges Linked to 2018 Hockey Canada Sexual Assault
4 NHLers Face Charges Linked to Hockey Canada Sexual Assault: Carter Hart, Michael McLeod,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Oilers Must Avoid 3 Awful Scenarios Coming Out of All-Star Break
The All-Star break comes with awful timing for the Edmonton Oilers. Can they keep...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Rumor: 3 Teams Showing Interest in Sharks’ Anthony Duclair
If the San Jose Sharks end up trading Anthony Duclair before the NHL Trade...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Insider Notes a First-Round Pick for Flames’ Chris Tanev Unlikely
Is Chris Tanev worth a first-round pick at this season's NHL Trade Deadline? One...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Current Auction Offers Chance To Buy 15 Mint Gretzky Rookie Cards
In a stunning discovery, a Canadian family found 16 pristine boxes of 1979-80 OPC...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canucks Open to Uncomfortable Trade If Impact Player Available
The Vancouver Canucks don't want to move a high-end prospect or their first-round pick,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Send Dylan Holloway to AHL Over All-Star Break
Dylan Holloway is being sent down to the AHL over the All-Star break so...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Get 16th Straight Win, Perry Debuts, Draisaitl Hits 800
The Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game, Leon Draisaitl earned his 800th point...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Igor Shesterkin Struggles: Concerns Mount for Rangers
Shesterkin’s .899 save percentage raises questions about his form, leaving Rangers fans worried and...