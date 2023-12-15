Jordan Kyrou Brought To Tears as Blues Fans Boo During Game

Today, when questioned about Craig Berube, Jordan Kyrou replied, “No comment. He’s no longer my coach.” The comments were surprising and fans didn’t react well on social media. That carried over to Thursday’s game as Blues’ fans didn’t seem to appreciate Kyrou’s indifference about a good coach who lost his job, in part, because Kyrou was struggling and perceived to be somewhat at odds with the former bench boss.

As Kyrou took the ice, he was heavily booed by Blues fans. Postgame, when asked about the reaction, Kyrou was visibly shaken and emotional. Fighting back tears, he addressed the audience’s negative reaction on home ice.

Kyrou on getting booed by fans throughout tonight's game: "I see where they're coming from with how my comment sounded."



And he gets emotional when saying: "It's just tough, right? I love playing here. So, it's just tough to hear the fans booing me there." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/FsRZPadaP7 — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) December 15, 2023

“I’m just trying to focus on my future and focus on what I can do to help my team win so that’s all I really meant,” he said. When asked if he heard the boos and how he reacted, he noted, he definitely heard the reaction and it’s not what you want to hear from the fans. He loves St. Louis, he loves playing in front of the fans, and “it’s definitely tough.” When asked about Berube he said he appreciated all he did to help with his career. He also noted that he found out the comments blew up after he woke up from his pre-game nap.

Asked if had a message for the fans, he noted, “Sorry if it sounded in a bad way, at all. Just like I said, I’m just really trying to focus on the future here and focus on what I can do to help our team win.” He said it was definitely the toughest game he’s ever played. When asked about his teammates, they said they obviously have his back. It was then that Kyrou really started to get emotional.

“I love playing here, it tough to hear the fans booing me there,” he noted as he wiped the tears away from this eyes. He was asked if he thought this was just a bump in the road and if he figured the fans would love him again. He talked about playing hard and trying to help the team win. “That’s just my goal right now.”

Tough To See Kyrou Struggling With The Blues Fan Base

It’s understandable to empathize with Jordan Kyrou in this tough situation, but the fans’ reaction isn’t entirely unjustified. Craig Berube had a special place in St. Louis hearts, and Kyrou’s comments felt like a disservice to their beloved coach. It’s disheartening to witness; while criticism is valid, booing over these remarks seems harsh—he evidently strives to perform.

Jordan Kyrou Blues

Those who lack empathy might be overlooking the impact of his words, likely spoken without much thought at the time. It will be fascinating to see if the crowd reacts different at the next game. Or is this relationship is damaged and trade discussions start to surface?

