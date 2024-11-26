Timo Meier Suspended One Game for Cross-Checking Incident

New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has been suspended for one game by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety following a cross-checking incident against Nashville Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux. The infraction occurred at 12:17 of the third period during Tuesday night’s 5-2 Devils victory.
New Jersey’s Timo Meier has been suspended for one game for cross-checking Nashville’s Zachary L'Heureux. https://t.co/DkbuPY7Pgf— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 26, 2024
The incident stemmed from a physical exchange between the two players after L’Heureux delivered a hip check to Devils forward Paul Cotter. Meier felt like he had to come to the defense of his player and retaliated with two cross-checks, the second striking L’Heureux in the face. Meier was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit. L’Herueux didn’t return to the game.
It was the second cross-check that was the reason for the suspension. The NHL DoPS said it was important to note that Meier is control of the play the entire time. This wasn’t a back-and-forth exchange and Meier might have hit the player in an unintended fashion, but it was his responsibility not to injure the player.
First Time Meier Has Been Suspended in the NHL
This marks the first suspension of Meier’s eight-year NHL career. That said, Meier has faced disciplinary action before, including fines for elbowing in 2017 and embellishment in 2019. That he’s never been suspended likely played into the decision.
The hearing was conducted over the phone and a decision was made rather quickly.
