Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Fans Nervous as Stuart Skinner Rumors Swirl vs Vegas
There is talk that the Edmonton Oilers might go back to Stuart Skinner to start the series vs. the Vegas Golden Knights. Is that a mistake?
Edmonton Oilers fans are on edge following reports that goaltender Stuart Skinner could be named the Game 1 starter in their upcoming series against the Vegas Golden Knights. While the team hasn’t officially confirmed anything, The 2 Mutts Podcast—often accurate when it comes to Oilers scoops—suggested Sunday that Skinner is likely to get the nod on Tuesday.
Speculation started on Sunday when TSN’s Ryan Rishaug observed Skinner practicing in what would traditionally be the starter’s net during Sunday’s skate. Though Rishaug cautioned against reading too much into it, the speculation has already ignited debate among the fan base.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch was asked who would start for the Oilers, but offered no clarity, saying to the media that the starter had not yet been decided. That uncertainty is only making fans more anxious as the door was left wide open for the team to make a switch in goal.
Skinner Has Struggled, Should He Get Another Look?
Skinner has struggled in the playoffs, posting some of the worst numbers in this season’s playoffs. Calvin Pickard, meanwhile, stepped in for Game 3 versus the Kings and helped the Oilers close out the series with four straight wins. Many fans believe Pickard has earned the right to keep the net.
“If Knoblauch goes back to Skinner, that’d be about the dumbest move imaginable,” one fan commented. “Pickard just won four games in a row. You leave him in there!” Other comments on Rishaug’s post tended to agree. However, some fans believed that the Oilers needed Skinner to be on his game and play well to go deep in the postseason.
Skinner did backstop the Oilers to within a win of the Stanley Cup last season, and some believe the team can only go all the way if he rediscovers his top form. Pickard has done his job and earned the right to keep the net. However, Skinner is top-notch when he’s on, and the Oilers’ best chance to win is to get him on his game.
But with everything on the line, Oilers fans are worried that going down in the series against Vegas is digging a hole the Oilers can’t afford to dig.
Will Knoblauch gamble with Skinner? The series starts on Tuesday, so it is expected that the starter might be named at some point on Monday.
