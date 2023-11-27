Blackhawks May Have Removed Perry For Disciplinary Reasons

Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor got into a discussion about Corey Perry and the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. During the DFO Rundown podcast, Gregor asked what was going on and what information Seravalli had. Saying it’s been difficult to sort through what’s really happening, Seravalli noted that the only thing can gather is that, from the Blackhawks side of things, this is some sort of disciplinary thing.

Seravalli suggested the Blackhawks have taken action and that this is a team decision and that they’ve taken him away from the team. “They said for the foreseeable future, I don’t know where that leads, I don’t know what the end game is, I don’t know if that means at some point a return is in order.”

Corey Perry Tampa Bay Lightning NHL free agent

Perry’s agent posted over the weekend that Perry was taking time away from the team for personal reasons. Seravalli said it seems on the surface like the two are not on the same page, but that both things can be true. “They can exist in concentric circles.” Gregor agreed that both can happen at the same time and wondered if something happened and then Perry might have stepped away.

The Blackhawks Have a Low Tolerance These Days

Gregor assumes that with the past history of controversy in Chicago, the Blackhawks have a very short least for anything that comes across your plate that is remotely unnerving or out of bounds. Neither took a guess at what Perry might have done to motivated his removal, but suggested it could be as small as a curfew thing.

