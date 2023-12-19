Senators Tried to Avoid Firing D.J. Smith As Long as Possible

The Ottawa Senators didn’t want to dismiss head coach D.J. Smith, but they had little choice. Changes in coaching staff were accelerated this offseason, resulting in his firing on Monday. As per a report, the decision to part ways with Smith was not a proactive move by the organization. Rather, it was a response to the team’s on-ice performance.

Pierre LeBrun, TSN Hockey Analyst, shed light on the situation. Emphasizing that Smith was one of two head coaches in the NHL with an expiring deal, the other was Rod Brind’Amour in Carolina. The new leadership in Ottawa, led by Steve Staios, faced the inevitable task of deciding Smith’s fate, contingent on the season’s outcomes. Unfortunately, the season did not unfold as hoped, leading to what many are calling a mercy firing. Mike Rupp of NHL Network noted, “It’s made it very clear that the Ottawa Senators did not want to do this… They played for D.J. Smith; just things have not worked out.”

"It's made it very clear that the Ottawa Senators did not want to do this… They played for D.J. Smith; just things have not worked out." – @Rupper17



The Senators have made a change behind the bench, and @FriedgeHNIC joined #NHLNow to talk about the move. @LGRed | #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/oUDS46ehn1 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) December 18, 2023

Staios, in an ideal scenario, would have preferred delaying the coaching change until after the season. However, the team’s performance left no room for delay, prompting what LeBrun describes as a “mercy firing.” The decision was driven by a recognition that the situation had spiraled out of control, and relieving Smith of his duties might be doing him a favor at this point.

Senators Felt They Had Not Choice But to Fire Smith

The belief is that this roster and this coach went as far as they could together. When the stars tailed off and the losses started piling up, there wasn’t a lot left the organization could do. The Senators are almost certainly not going to make the playoffs this season. That’s not at all what they had envisioned for themselves at the start of this season.

DJ Smith Senators firing was unavoidable

Jacques Martin steps in as the interim coach, a strategic move that allows the organization time to assess and stabilize before committing to a permanent replacement. It is not believed he wants to become the full-time coach. This is temporary.

Additionally, the introduction of Daniel Alfredsson behind the bench is anticipated to be well-received by Senators fans.

The coaching shake-up, while perhaps earlier than Staios would have preferred, signals a necessary step for a fan base growing impatient with the prolonged rebuilding process. The move underscores the team’s commitment to finding a winning formula and they didn’t believe that was going to happen under Smith.

Next: BetMGM and NHL Extend Partnership on Multi-Year Deal