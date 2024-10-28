Flames and Oilers Trade for D-Man a GM “Career-Ender” Says Scribe

For Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy, trading defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the rival Edmonton Oilers would be a monumental risk—and potentially a career-defining mistake. Given the two team’s heated rivalry, it’s not unheard of that they might trade with each other, but any deal that sends a key player like Andersson to Edmonton could get Conroy fired, writes Allan Mitchell.
At the very least, that trade would damage Conroy’s reputation, particularly if Andersson helps the Oilers make a deep playoff run or even captures a Stanley Cup. Conroy might never live it down and considering the market that is probably out there for Andersson, such a deal with the Oilers would put his job security in question.
Mitchell recently pointed out that Oilers GM Stan Bowman is expected to look for a veteran defenseman by the March trade deadline. He listed a handful of defensemen who might be a fit for Edmonton. Among them, Andersson, Henri Jokiharju. Artem Zub, Alexandre Carrier, and Justin Barron. Mitchell noted that if trade discussions centered only around skill and the bet fit, Andersson would be a top candidate.
Andersson currently leads the Flames in points with 10 in eight games. His two-way play, ability to handle tough minutes, and physical style would add valuable depth to Edmonton’s blue line. He’s also an ideal fit for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations and his cap hit is more than affordable for most teams at $4.55 million.
The Flames Would Need to Get a Massive Return from the Oilers
This is not to say a trade would be impossible, but if Conroy were to do it, any exchange involving Andersson, especially with a heated rival, would demand a massive return. It would likely have to be larger than what any other team might offer. It’s not clear the Oilers would be willing to pay that premium.
Even if the Oilers were willing to pay more at the deadline than anyone else, Conroy would still have to think twice. For the Flames’ GM, trading Andersson to Edmonton might be less about the value of the deal and more about protecting his legacy.
Making such a trade could be a nail in his professional coffin, potentially marking the end of his tenure with the Flames if it backfires in the Oilers’ favor.
Bobsuruncle
October 28, 2024 at 9:51 am
I find this all a bit ridiculous honestly. If the Flames plan on trading him and Edmonton offers the best package for him, then you trade him there. You don’t worry about if they win the cup, who cares, they just nearly did without him. You worry about building the best team possible if your a rebuilding club. You shouldn’t be worried about where you’re sending someone but rather what’s coming back.
Wayne Hittinger
October 28, 2024 at 10:28 am
i think best Oilers look further on, this is likely a non starter for Calgary. If Edmonton wins the Stanley Cup it won’t be as a result of Calgary doing anything positive. Anyways,too early to be doing anything, trade deadline is the time, when we get a glimse of who wants to unload for draft choices. Need to work with what you have, unless of course they come across an ideal defensive fit before that time. Need to grade the 5, 6, 7 th defense men and further decide whether they will provide positives to the line up.