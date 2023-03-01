Big NHL Names Still Available Despite Early Trade Deadline Action

Despite 27 trades already in the books leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, there is still plenty of action to be had. For fans and hosts who rely on “deadline day” as part of their yearly hockey routine to be busy, names like Patrick Kane, Timo Meier, Ryan O’Reilly, Mattias Ekholm, Dmitry Orlov, Bo Horvat, and Vladimir Taransenko already being gone shouldn’t be concerning.
If we take a look at some of the bigger names still on the market, there is the potential for this season’s NHL Trade Deadline to be among the more memorable in recent years.
Jakob Chychrun (Coyotes)
The offensively-gifted defenseman was pulled from the Arizona Coyotes’ lineup on February 10 and hasn’t played since. That’s a long time for the player to be sitting for trade-related reasons, but the fact he came back from an injury and has posted 28 points in 36 games means GMs that have an interest in the player shouldn’t be too worried.
Despite the Coyotes potentially misreading the value of the player and plenty of teams who showed interest have now moved on, the market for Chychrun remains solid. He’s signed through 2024-25 with a $4.6 million annual cap hit and that’s a bargain for what he offers. The Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and St. Louis Blues could all be in on this before Friday.
James van Riemsdyk (Flyers)
According to insiders like Kevin Weekes, Michael Russo, and Darren Dreger, the action is heating up among buyers on Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk. Weekes tweeted, “Over 900 career GP, good hands and scoring touch with size in the net front role.” Russo of The Athletic confirmed the Minnesota Wild are among the teams interested.
Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reported on a recent 32 Thoughts show that the Flyers have let teams know of their intentions to move van Riemsdyk, so they are motivated sellers. And, with the price the Tampa Bay Lightning paid to get Tanner Jeannot, a team interested in JvR might jump at this if the Flyers’ ask is reasonable.
Matt Dumba (Wild)
GM Bill Guerin has said he’s not looking to trade Matt Dumba, but he will certainly consider the deal if a team steps forward and has something good to offer. The Wild have been third-party brokers this deadline and added Marcus Johansson in a deal on Tuesday. They are second in the Central Division and it wouldn’t make sense to move Dumba unless there’s an upgrade out there they have their eyes on.
That is possible and moving Dumba and his $6 million salary becomes a real option if Guerin starts to get active on the trade front.
Erik Karlsson (Sharks)
Karlsson recently said the Sharks haven’t approached him about waiving his no-move clause and he doesn’t see it happening in the next couple of days. That said, he seems mentally ready to move on and if the Sharks can find a taker for Karlsson’s whopping salary, he’s a player to keep in the back of everyone’s mind. Most of this is related to the Edmonton Oilers. After adding Ekholm, it’s unlikely they can do anything with Karlsson now, but the last couple of days of the deadline can get pretty interesting.
Brock Boeser (Canucks)
The Canucks have been trying to move Brock Boeser for a while and a couple of teams (The Wild and Penguins) have been rumored to be close. Both teams appear to have stepped back on these conversations but things could pick up if the Canucks are willing to retain salary. He has two more seasons left at a $6.65 million annual cap hit beyond this one.
J.T. Miller (Canucks)
The way the action has gone this past week and with teams moving first-round picks in a very deep draft around, no one would be surprised to see the Canucks flip Miller despite having just signed him to a long-term extension. That deal doesn’t kick in until next season, as does his trade protection. If the Canucks are serious about getting out from under the deal they just signed or rebuilding as quickly as possible, now would be the time to move Miller.
Nick Schmaltz (Coyotes)
One of the most underrated names no one seems to be talking about is Nick Schmaltz out of Arizona. The 27-year-old has term on his deal — a contract that runs through 2025-26 with a $5.85 million annual cap hit — and he’s a point producer. With 98 points in his past 106 games, he absolutely worth what he’s being paid and a team looking for a steady scorer might want to consider him.
Ivan Provorov (Flyers)
Darren Dreger reports, “Flyers are taking calls on Ivan Provorov. Similar to other top 4 D with term, it would take a large offer to move him from Philly. 26 years old. $6.75 mil cap hit for this season plus two more.” Teams that struck out on Gavrikov, Orlov, Ekholm, and possibly Chychrun will likely take a long look at Provorov.
Thatcher Demko (Canucks)
Thatcher Demko is not safe, despite the fact he was deemed nearly untouchable just a few short months ago. He just returned to the Canucks’ lineup this week from injury and if a team believes they need major goaltending help and are willing to pay the price to acquire him, the Canucks will consider things.
Demko has a $5 million annual cap hit and is signed through 2025-26.
Other Notable Names:
- Andreas Athanasiou, LW/RW, Chicago Blackhawks
- Nick Bonino, C, San Jose Sharks
- Jason Dickinson, C, Chicago Blackhawks
- Max Domi, C, Chicago Blackhawks
- Mikael Granlund, F, Nashville Predators
- Adam Henrique, C, Anaheim Ducks
- Kevin Labanc, C, San Jose Sharks
- Sam Reinhart, RW, Florida Panthers
- Jack Roslovic, C, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Christian Dvorak, C, Montreal Canadiens
- John Gibson, G, Anaheim Ducks
- Torey Krug, D, St. Louis Blues
- Kevin Hayes, C, Philadelphia Flyers
- Travis Sanheim, D, Philadelphia Flyers
- Tyson Barrie, D, Nashville Predators
- Jonathan Quick, G, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Tony DeAngelo, D, Philadelphia Flyers
- Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Arizona Coyotes
- Dante Fabbro, D, Nashville Predators
- Dmitry Kulikov, D, Anaheim Ducks
