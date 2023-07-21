Seattle Kraken Sign Vince Dunn to 4-Year $29.4M Deal, Avoid Arbitration

** Update: July 21, 2023 (7:20 PM EST), The Kraken have signed Dunn to a four-year deal worth $29.4 million. The deal will pay the defenseman an annual average salary of $7.35 million, reports Elliotte Friedman.

According to NHL insider and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, the Seattle Kraken are making significant progress towards a contract extension with defenseman Vince Dunn. The news comes just a few days before Dunn’s scheduled arbitration hearing, and both parties are eager to avoid the potentially contentious process by reaching agreeable terms.

As a restricted free agent, Dunn is set to receive a substantial raise after an outstanding season. He notched an impressive 14 goals and 50 assists, surpassing his previous career-high points by a remarkable 21. Dunn’s offensive prowess shone brightly in Seattle, contributing to a total of 64 points during the season. A successful contract extension would solidify his place as a key asset for the Kraken’s future endeavors.

The stakes are high for both the Kraken and Dunn as they navigate the negotiation process. If they can reach an agreement before the arbitration hearing, it will be a major win for both parties, avoiding any potential strains on their future relationship.

This Could be a Long-Term Deal

While there’s a good reason for Dunn to sign a short-term and maximize his value if he can have a repeat performance to last season, Locked on Kraken’s Erika Ayala reported that Dunn has expressed a strong desire to be part of Seattle’s long-term plans. The Kraken front office recognizes Dunn’s value and contribution to the team’s success and they too might like to get him locked in before the NHL salary cap takes a massive jump. They will undoubtedly strive to secure a deal that reflects his exceptional performance and secures him as a vital part of their blue line for years to come.

As the negotiation process nears its conclusion, fans eagerly await the official announcement of Vince Dunn’s contract extension with the Seattle Kraken.

