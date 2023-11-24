Belief Is Patrik Laine Might Want to Be Traded By Blue Jackets

Things are getting interesting in Columbus. Patrik Laine’s recent comments about being a healthy scratch have lingered and there’s now talk that he’s unhappy. Consequently, chatter surrounding the team is that his future with the Columbus Blue Jackets is anything but guaranteed and insiders are wondering what the next steps are. Is the relationship between coach, management and player permanently damaged?
Laine had a strong game after returning to the lineup, and he played like a professional trying to make a statement with his play. But, in an interview after he was scratched, he maintains he doesn’t know why and he believes it was the wrong thing to do. Now, many are wondering if coach Pascal Vincent is miffed that the message didn’t get through and if Laine isn’t open to this style of coaching.
Laine Unhappy With the Blue Jackets, But Enough to Want a Trade?
Sports analyst Elliotte Friedman provided insights on The Jeff Marek Show, shedding light on the discontent surrounding Laine’s play. Friedman suggested that both the team and the coach seem dissatisfied with Laine’s performance. Vincent figured their past relationship from their time in Winnipeg would have played a factor in Laine’s understanding of the situation. The coach said that it is never their intention to embarrass a player. He also said they want Laine to respond “like a man” and show through his play that he gets it. Laine still seems to be upset, even though his play is improving.
Friedman wonders if the two sides will have a conversation about sticking with the team or about moving him. They may ask, “what do you want us to do here?”. If he wants a trade, Laine needs to understand that he has to play better.
Laine called the healthy scratch “the most embarrassing thing” in his career. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision. At the same time, he also indicating a desire to move forward. The next few days may be telling as to how all of this plays out.
Laine’s Potential Desire For a Trade Adds to the Tension in Columbus
The coming together of Laine’s comments, Friedman’s insights, and Vincent’s apparent frustration paints a picture of tension within the Columbus Blue Jackets. The need for a potential conversation about Laine’s future seems obvious. It also raises questions about the player’s standing within the team.
