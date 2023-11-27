Are the Maple Leafs in a Tough Spot in the Atlantic Division?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting ready for a crucial week of playing at home in the Scotiabank Arena. They are hosting tough opposition – especially two other Atlantic Division rivals. On Tuesday, they’ll clash with the Florida Panthers, followed by a face-off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, and a Saturday showdown with the Boston Bruins.

Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Monday and said, “From a manager’s perspective, you’re always looking at how you’re playing. To me, we’ve been hit and miss.” He added, “There’s been some inconsistency in our game. Which is a little concerning and an area we’d like to improve upon…”

The Maple Leafs Are in an Odd Spot in the Atlantic

Given a challenging past weekend, securing only one of four possible points, the Maple Leafs’ spot in the Atlantic Division is growing precarious. Tied for fourth place as of Sunday morning, they trail the second-place Florida teams by two points. The Maple Leafs do, however, hold a strategic advantage with games in hand. While that fact potentially reshapes the divisional landscape, the team still must win those games to make headway.

Auston Matthews Maple Leafs

In the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the Maple Leafs walk a tightrope. Not secure with where they are, they are currently just one point away from the danger zone. As well, the East’s relentless competitiveness reveals a slim six-point gap between twelve teams, emphasizing the significance of each upcoming clash. In short, the team needs to take home a few wins in a row.

Looking to help, Treliving commented on exploring the trade market. He said, “I think that’s your job all the time, because you’re trying to help your team now. The idea that you’re always just going to trade yourself out of issues isn’t realistic.” Subsequently, expect to hear the Maple Leafs linked to a number of trade rumors.

The Maple Leafs Cannot Afford to Lose Too Many More Games

As the Maple Leafs navigate this crucial week, every gained or lost point holds substantial weight for the Maple Leafs. The team is armed with home-ice advantage, and they seek to solidify their standing in the hotly contested Eastern Conference.

Mitch Marner and William Nylander could help the Maple Leafs improve their record.

The battles against the Panthers, Kraken, and Bruins will be critical, shaping the Leafs’ trajectory in the playoff race. As of late, the team’s first line has not been delivering what is expected of them. If Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies can deliver, they can help carry the team forward.

