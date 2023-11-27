Treliving Confirms Plan to Bolster Maple Leafs’ Defense With Trade

GM Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Monday and offered updates on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defensive situation, their potential to make a trade, and William Nylander. Specifically, Treliving expressed his desire to strengthen the team’s blue line through a trade. The decision comes as the Maple Leafs face challenges with injuries and are about to get an update on John Klingberg. The news will prompt Treliving to actively explore options to fortify their defensive roster.

Treliving’s focus on acquiring a defenseman was evident in his statement: “It was an area that we wanted to see if we could strengthen regardless.” The Maple Leafs’ blue line has been dealing with injuries, and Treliving aims to address this issue to ensure the team’s stability moving forward.

A key player in Treliving’s considerations is John Klingberg. He is currently seeking the expertise of a specialist in New York for a hip issue. Treliving anticipates clarity on Klingberg’s status within the week, with a potential decision on surgery looming. The injury, sustained during a road trip in Florida on October 19, caught the team by surprise, as Treliving clarified, “This wasn’t something that we knew the player was injured and we went and signed him anyhow.”

Klingberg’s $4.15 million contract provides temporary relief for the Maple Leafs. But, Treliving believes it could translate into a more permanent solution, depending on the outcome of the specialist’s assessment.

Maple Leafs Too Inconsistent to Stand Not Make a Blue Line Trade

Assessing the team’s performance at the quarter-mark of the season, Treliving expressed concern over inconsistencies in their play. “From a manager’s perspective, you’re always looking at how you’re playing. To me, we’ve been hit and miss. There’s been some inconsistency in our game,” he remarked, highlighting an area that the team aims to improve.

When questioned about the ongoing exploration of the trade market, Treliving emphasized the continuous nature of his role. “I think that’s your job all the time, because you’re trying to help your team now. The idea that you’re always just going to trade yourself out of issues isn’t realistic,” he explained. Treliving’s approach reflects a balance between addressing immediate needs and maintaining a long-term vision for the team’s success.

What’s the Story With William Nylander?

Addressing the contract status of William Nylander, a pending unrestricted free agent in 2024, Treliving remained consistent in his commitment to securing Nylander’s future with the Maple Leafs. “Our objective is to get Willy signed, and we’re working at it,” he stated. Recognizing Nylander’s stellar performance early in the season, Treliving affirmed his dedication to getting that deal done.

As the Maple Leafs navigate the complexities of injuries, contract negotiations, and strategic roster decisions, Treliving remains steadfast in his commitment to fortifying the team. He job is to steer them towards a more consistent and successful future.

The next few days should be telling for the organization. They’ll know if they have permanent cap space and insiders will start to hear names on the trade radar. There may not be anything closer on Nylander, but the more he continues to shine, the more expensive he’ll become.

The Maple Leafs’ faithful will be watching closely as these developments unfold in the coming weeks.

