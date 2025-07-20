Retired Star Could Be the Oilers’ Secret Weapon in 2025-26

With Marc-Andre Fleury officially retired, the chances of seeing him in an Edmonton Oilers uniform appear slim, but they might not be impossible. According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, Fleury could be Edmonton’s secret weapon this season if the netminder comes out of retirement.

Mitchell concedes it’s a long shot. He writes:

“The Fleury retirement seems final. It may appear to be a lost cause. Edmonton doesn’t have much cap room, and Fleury already has multiple Stanley Cup rings. There doesn’t appear to be any desire to continue an outstanding career. … Still, there’s a story here worth pursuing. Sometimes the desire goes away, the player retires, and the spark returns.”

At the beginning of July, Fleury’s agent Allan Walsh said that five teams reportedly reached out to Fleury to see if he would consider un-retiring. So far, no team has been able to lure him back.

It’s not surprising teams would ask. His .913 five-on-five save percentage in 2024–25 shows he still has game. More than that, his impact in Minnesota was widely praised, not just for his on-ice ability but for how he elevated the team’s culture.

For the Oilers, who are seeking an upgrade and a steady veteran to play with Stuart Skinner, Fleury could be the perfect fit. The postseason would still be Skinner’s to earn, but having Fleury in the room—and occasionally in the net—would be invaluable.

Marc-Andre Fleury and the Oilers

What If Fleury Said Yes to the Oilers?

Again, it’s a long shot, and while Mitchell’s idea is an exciting one, there would still be hurdles, even if Fleury were to say yes. Edmonton has limited cap space. It wouldn’t require assets to trade, but the minute Fleury seems interested in putting on his pads again, other teams will be calling.

Fleury’s retirement may seem final. But Mitchell notes that hockey history is full of comebacks. If there’s even a flicker of interest left in the future Hall of Famer, Bowman should pick up the phone. The Oilers could use some magic. Late-season signings have worked out for the Oilers before. The idea of Fleury being one this season seems incredibly appealing.

