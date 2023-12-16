While content with his role with the Arizona Coyotes, Karel Vejmelka could be on the move. According to NHL insider and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, Vejmelka is attracting attention from multiple teams seeking goaltending upgrades. Weekes adds, his excellent performance metrics and cost-effective contract make him a desirable option. Trade talks are definitely picking up.

The netminder is a $2.725 million cap hit for this season and next.

Further to my tweet below ; The Goalie Carousel ???? is about to start spinning in the @NHL ???? #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter https://t.co/kRt2eeJgyM — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 16, 2023

This is not the first time Vejmelka’s name has come up in trade talks. Elliotte Friedman noted on the Jeff Marek Show a few days ago: “He hasn’t played a lot, Tourigny told Todd Walsh the other day he hasn’t practiced a lot. I think there has been some teams looking around at him.” In addition, Frank Seravalli’s trade discussion piece at the end of November for Daily Faceoff suggested that the Edmonton Oilers might be interested in the goaltender. Seravalli emphasized Vejmelka’s previous impressive numbers despite playing for struggling Coyotes teams, making him an attractive option for potential suitors.

Karel Vejmelka trade talk

James Nichols of NJHockey Now tweeted:

“Checked in with a source about Karel Vejmelka when I inquired about Gibson. Regarding if the #NJDevils were in on him, I didn’t get a yes, but I didn’t get a no. What I did get was nothings imminent with Arizona as Vejmelka’s value is quite low right now.”

Karel Vejmelka Trade Talk Adds to a Busy Day for Goaltending News Day

With renewed interest in Vejmelka and news that Antti Raanta was placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, talk is picking up. Weekes called it goaltending carousel and there are still teams like Montreal and Detroit, all with three goalies and potentially open to making a move.

If one domino falls –whether that be a Vejmelka trade or something else — it will be fascinating to see how quickly other moves follow. Vejmelka holds a season SV% of .892 and a career SV% of .898. This is one season you can’t necessarily blame struggles on a netminder playing for Arizona. The team’s defense has been pretty good this season.

