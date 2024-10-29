How Anthony Stolarz is Winning Over Maple Leafs’ Coach Berube

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz stepped up on Monday night by leading his team to a 6-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. In doing so, he handed the last unbeaten NHL team its first loss of the season. In a game that saw Toronto dominate early on, Stolarz held his ground to preserve the lead when the Jets pushed back in the third period. His performance highlights why he’s become a reliable option for the Leafs this season as he continues to earn the trust of head coach Craig Berube.

Stolarz faced 23 shots and stopped 19. His solid early play helped his team build a 5-2 lead. The Maple Leafs had complete control until the Jets turned up the pressure in the third. Throughout, Stolarz shut down the Jets’ push. Despite the Jets’ attempts to capitalize late, Stolarz weathered the storm and took home the win. It marked his fourth victory of the season.

Three Reasons Stolarz Has Been Great This Season

Stolarz’s strong start with Toronto has shown his abilities and highlighted the depth he brings to the team’s goalie rotation. Here are three reasons why he’s been a valuable asset:

First, Stolarz has been reliable. His 4-2-1 record, 2.45 GAA, and .916 save percentage have made him trustworthy between the pipes. Even in tense circumstances, he’s maintained composure and consistency. He’s kept the Maple Leafs competitive in every game he’s started.

Second, he has earned Berube’s confidence. With Joseph Woll sidelined by a lower-body injury, Stolarz has proven to be an excellent fill-in – maybe, now, the starter. His frequent starts, including back-to-back games after Saturday’s overtime loss, show Berube has confidence in him. That trust is earned and evident. Stolarz was called upon to face a high-caliber Jets team that had yet to lose a game. He prevailed.

Stolarz has been solid for the Maple Leafs.

Third, Stolarz has been strong under pressure. Monday’s win highlighted his mental toughness, particularly in the final period when the Jets closed the gap. He remained composed and made crucial saves when the momentum shifted. That showed his resilience and focus, key traits that strengthen the Leafs’ goaltending depth.

What’s Next for Stolarz and the Maple Leafs?

With Woll’s timeline for return still uncertain, Stolarz will likely continue to see consistent ice time. His impressive performances have solidified his role as one of the team’s key players. As the Maple Leafs continue the season, Stolarz’s dependability and work ethic will be essential in helping Toronto stay competitive.

The Maple Leafs have found a steady hand in Stolarz, whose play may have a lasting impact even after Woll’s return. Can he continue to perform at this level? If so, Stolarz’s success would also give Toronto the luxury of flexibility and stability in the net as they push through the long season.

