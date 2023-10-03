Campbell’s 2nd Preseason Win Sparks Redemption Hope for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers delivered an impressive 4-1 pre-season victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, and the spotlight was firmly on goaltender Jack Campbell. Campbell, who made 32 saves on 33 shots and continued his stellar form in the practice shoot-out, displayed remarkable composure and skill on the ice. Fans were quick to express their excitement on social media, with many suggesting that Campbell might be making a significant comeback.

Campbell’s standout performance was marked by incredible saves, including a crucial stop against Jared McCann late in the third period, earning him widespread praise. His exceptional play in recent games, boasting a .971 save percentage against the Calgary Flames and a .969 save percentage against the Seattle Kraken, has sparked optimism among Oilers supporters. After a challenging previous season, Campbell’s resurgence is seen as a positive sign for the team.

Jack Campbell huge save Seattle Kraken

Accompanying Campbell’s stellar showing, defenseman Ben Gleason also left a mark with two assists and a +4 rating, further bolstering the Oilers’ defensive presence. Additionally, Xavier Bourgault’s opportunistic goals, coupled with Dylan Holloway’s consistently strong play throughout the pre-season, added to the offensive firepower of the team.

Campbell Continues to Impress Early

As Campbell continues to look good, Oilers fans are cautiously hopeful about the redemption season that might be unfolding. The team’s success heavily relies on Campbell maintaining his form, and if he continues to perform at this level, the Oilers could be looking at a promising season ahead. With the momentum building, Edmonton supporters are eagerly anticipating the regular season, hoping that Campbell’s resurgence will indeed be a defining factor in the team’s success.

Despite lacking defensive support, Campbell thrived. In the first game, even without an NHL-caliber roster, he impressed Oilers fans.

