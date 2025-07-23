Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Continue to Play Moneyball: Three Big Names in Play
The Maple Leafs are weighing major trade options—Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, and a possible Nazem Kadri reunion are all in the spotlight.
With Mitch Marner’s move to the Vegas Golden Knights closing a major chapter in Toronto, GM Brad Treliving made a series of moves to replace his production in the aggregate. He might not be done. Three may be even bolder moves on the horizon.
We’ve heard the names Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf before. However, the Maple Leafs are actively fielding and exploring trade scenarios as they look to reshape their roster—and according to Nick Kypreos, a handful of intriguing names are emerging in trade chatter: Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, and former Leafs fan-favorite Nazem Kadri.
The most surprising name still generating buzz is Morgan Rielly. Despite being a longtime cornerstone on Toronto’s blue line, his $7.5 million cap hit and no-move clause complicate matters. Yet with the team needing help up front, and possible interest in offensive defensemen like Pittsburgh’s Erik Karlsson, Rielly could become part of a larger plan if he’s open to waiving.
Also surprising is the talk surrounding Brandon Carlo. A recent addition to the Leafs’ defense corps, he is already being talked about behind the scenes as a potential trade piece. If he were made available, there is interest around the league, as the 6-foot-6 shutdown defender has a team-friendly cap hit and strong penalty-killing ability. Trading Carlo could get the Leafs a top-six forward.
Finally, reports on the availability of Nazem Kadri remain conflicting. Some say he’s not available, while others say the Calgary Flames would entertain the idea. The former Maple Leaf would be a welcome addition back to Toronto, but there isn’t much of a reason for the Flames to trade him unless the return is outstanding. Kadri reportedly would consider waiving his no-move clause for a reunion. However, getting a deal done won’t be easy, especially with Montreal also rumored to be on his short list.
Whether any of these deals come to pass or are just pure speculation, one thing’s certain: the Maple Leafs aren’t standing still. Treliving is trying to get his roster more goals. He seems willing to entertain any idea and play Moneyball with the roster if it will help.
