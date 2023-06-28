Anaheim Ducks Select Leo Carlsson No. 2 Overall in 2023 NHL Draft

Leo Carlsson, hailing from Örebro HK in the SHL, is an exceptional prospect known for his size and versatility as a center and wing. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 194 pounds, his physical attributes make him an attractive asset for any team. The Anaheim Ducks like the player so much, they took him over Adam Fantilli and selected him second overall in the NHL Draft.
Having spent the past two seasons in the SHL as a teenager, Carlsson showcased his ability to compete and contribute at a high level. With 25 points in 42 games, he demonstrated his capability to excel against older and more experienced players. This valuable experience will aid his transition to the North American hockey scene and the NHL.
Carlsson possesses impressive playmaking skills, exhibiting poise, confidence, and excellent puck handling. His ability to find open spaces effortlessly and utilize his wide skillset and high hockey IQ sets him apart as a natural center. He remains composed in high-pressure situations, showcasing his awareness and intelligence on the ice. His impact was felt in the 2023 World Juniors Championship, where he tallied six points in seven games.
Experts laud Carlsson’s well-rounded toolkit, highlighting his skating ability, size, and elite puck skills. His hands and ability to beat high-level defenders in the SHL stand out, as does his capacity to protect the puck with his 6-3 frame. Furthermore, his hockey sense, anticipation skills, and quick decision-making contribute to his overall effectiveness on the ice.
While Carlsson may occasionally lack aggression in physical play, his proficiency in protecting the puck and winning battles compensates for it. His presence is difficult to disrupt, and his ability to control the game is commendable.
As Carlsson continues to develop and refine his skills, his potential as an impact player in the NHL becomes increasingly evident. With his combination of size, skill, and intelligence, he has the makings of a formidable force in both ends of the ice. Hockey enthusiasts eagerly await his arrival in the professional ranks, anticipating the impact he will make on his future team.
Next: Milan Lucic Considering Reunion with Boston Bruins in Free Agency
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 mins ago
San Jose Sharks Select Will Smith No. 4 Overall in 2023 NHL Draft
The San Jose Sharks were happy to take forward Will Smith with the No....
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 11 mins ago
Blue Jackets Select Adam Fantilli 3rd Overall In 2023 NHL Entry Draft
The Blue Jackets took Adam Fantilli with third overall pick in 2023 NHL Entry...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 19 mins ago
Anaheim Ducks Select Leo Carlsson No. 2 Overall in 2023 NHL Draft
The Anaheim Ducks have selected Leo Carlsson with the No. 2 overall pick in...
-
NHL News/ 46 mins ago
Philadelphia Flyers Still Exploring Trade Options for Travis Sanheim
Philadelphia Flyers exploring trade options for defenseman Travis Sanheim. The Flames expressing interest, but...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 8 hours ago
Avalanche Trade No. 37 Pick to Lightning For Ross Colton
Colorado Avalanche have acquired Ross Colton from Tampa Bay Lightning: here are the trade...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
Dubois Sent to Kings After Huge Sign-and-Trade With Jets
The Winnipeg Jets have signed Pierre-Luc Dubois to an eight-year extension before trading him...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Treliving Confirms Sheldon Keefe Will Return as Maple Leafs Head Coach
In a confirmation that comes as less of a surprise than it might have...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Matvei Michkov
Matvei Michkov, a highly skilled Russian prospect, captivates with his offensive abilities and creative...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Senators Confirm DeBrincat Trade Talks, Red Wings Frontrunners
The Ottawa Senators have confirmed they are trying to trade Alex DeBrincat, but aren't...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 29: Pre-NHL 2023 Draft Trade Rumors
On this episode of NHL Trade Talk the Podcast, Brooke and Jim are back...