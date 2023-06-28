The Philadelphia Flyers have been actively engaged in trade discussions involving defenseman Travis Sanheim in recent days, according to reports. The Flyers’ asking price is said to include a first-round pick, but so far, potential suitors have been hesitant to meet that demand. One team that has shown interest in Sanheim is the Calgary Flames, although it remains to be seen if a deal will materialize.

Darren Dreger of TSN said, “We know that Danny Briere is trying to move Travis Sanheim primarily the reason is because the length of the contract, a NTC for the next 4 years kicks in on the weekend that’s a bit problematic when you’re going through a rebuild. Not a fit for Winnipeg.”

Sanheim, a former first-round selection in the 2014 NHL Draft, has been a reliable presence on the Flyers’ blue line for several seasons. However, his performance in the 2022-23 campaign saw a slight decline, with his offensive production dropping to 23 points in 81 games and occasional lapses in his defensive play. This dip in form coincided with the impending activation of his eight-year, $50 million contract extension with trade protection, which will take effect on July 1.

Travis Sanheim Flyers trade rumors

Despite his recent performance, there are teams that still view Sanheim as a valuable top-four defenseman. Some believe that his struggles may be attributed to the team dynamics rather than his individual abilities. The Flyers’ former player and current front office member, Danny Briere, is reportedly exploring potential trade partners to gauge interest in Sanheim. There is speculation that the Flyers may consider upgrading their 22nd overall pick in the upcoming draft as part of a larger trade package, although any move involving their seventh overall selection would require a substantial deal.

As the trade talks continue, it remains to be seen if the Flyers will find a suitable trade partner for Sanheim. The team is likely seeking a fair return for the 27-year-old defenseman, considering his potential as a high-end top-four blueliner. For now, Flyers fans and NHL observers will keep a close eye on developments to see if a trade involving Travis Sanheim comes to fruition in the coming days.

