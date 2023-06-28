Blue Jackets Select Adam Fantilli 3rd Overall In 2023 NHL Entry Draft

The Columbus Blues have made a significant addition to their roster by selecting Adam Fantilli with the third-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old center from the Michigan Wolverines has showcased exceptional skills and a dominating presence on the ice.
Fantilli’s impressive performance in the NCAA has earned him recognition as a top prospect. Despite his youth, he has displayed a level of maturity and skill that exceeds his age. With an impressive 25 goals in just 31 games, scouts have praised Fantilli for his complete skill set, which includes size, speed, playmaking ability, and a powerful shot. His hockey IQ, puckhandling, and off-puck game make him a formidable presence on the ice. Fantilli’s highlight-reel plays, slick dekes, and end-to-end rushes have captivated audiences and showcase his immense talent.
Furthermore, his ability to anticipate plays and find open areas in the offensive zone has been remarkable. He consistently positions himself to receive passes and create scoring opportunities. While he may require some adjustment from his linemates at times, his potential as a playmaker is undeniable.
Fantilli’s physicality and ability to drive the puck along the boards have also impressed scouts, making him an all-around threat. His selection by the Blue Jackets brings excitement and anticipation as fans eagerly await his impact on the team’s future success.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic has described Fantilli as a coveted player, noting his strength, speed, and ability to excel along the boards. With the Blue Jackets’ selection of Fantilli, the team has added a promising talent who has the potential to become a game-changing presence in the NHL.
The future looks bright for Adam Fantilli as he embarks on his professional career, and hockey enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating his journey to the NHL. He didn’t know if he’d be making the jump immediately to the NHL, but he didn’t seem to rule it out.
