Alex Pietrangelo Steps Away from the NHL Due to Health Concerns

Veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is stepping away from hockey to focus on his long-term health, the defenseman and the Vegas Golden Knights announced on Monday.

“The past few years have been very challenging on my physical well-being, and I am in a difficult position with my overall playing health,” said Pietrangelo in a heartfelt statement. “After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it’s been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life.”

Vegas Golden Knights Provide Update on Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo #VegasBorn



MORE: https://t.co/zaVm6JWy4O pic.twitter.com/JqUJ6b0rZf — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 1, 2025

Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon revealed that Pietrangelo is dealing with severe hip issues that would require bilateral femur reconstruction, with no guarantee of success. “The steps that Alex needed to take to be able to play and practice began to grow and take a significant toll on his body,” McCrimmon explained. “Alex has given everything to the game and to the Golden Knights… Today’s decision is a difficult one for both Alex and the Golden Knights, but it is being made for the right reasons – so that Alex can be the family man we all know him to be.”

Alex Pietrangelo of the Golden Knights, is leaving the NHL

A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Pietrangelo played 1,087 regular-season games, tallying 637 points (148 goals, 489 assists) and a +123 rating over his 17-year NHL career with the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights. The King City, Ontario native also appeared in 149 playoff games—more than any other player from the 2008 NHL Draft—and recorded 80 points (15 goals, 65 assists) with a +26 rating.

While Pietrangelo acknowledged the “likelihood is low” that he returns to playing, he expressed gratitude for his career and teammates, saying, “This decision has been difficult to come to terms with… but I know this is the right decision for me and my family.”

Next: Patrick Kane Signs Bonus-Heavy Extension with Red Wings