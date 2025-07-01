Patrick Kane Signs Bonus-Heavy Extension with Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have signed Patrick Kane to a one-year contract with an AAV of $3 million. There are also up to $4 million in potential bonuses Kane can earn throughout the season.

The #RedWings have signed Patrick Kane to a one-year contract with an AAV of $3,000,000. pic.twitter.com/wpLFyzkPGq — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2025

This is the second-straight season Kane has signed on June 30, the night before NHL free agency opened. Last season, he signed for $500K less than this season.

The performance bonuses are broken down by Puck Pedia:

$2.5M @ 10 GP,

$250K @ 30GP,

$250K @ 50GP

$500K Playoffs,

$250K Round 1 Win,

$250K Round 3 Win

Monday was full of signings and trades in the NHL. Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, and Evan Bouchard highlighted the afternoon. Kane was one of the more notable names still on the market. The thought was that he wanted to stay with Detroit, but there was a chance he could test free agency, potentially securing a better deal in a market not dominated by big-name players.

He scored 21 goals and 59 points in 72 games last season for the Red Wings. This will be his third season with the organization.

