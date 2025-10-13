Lane Hutson Signs Eight-Year, $70.8 Million Extension with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have locked up one of their brightest young stars, signing defenseman Lane Hutson to an eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension that carries an average annual value of $8.85 million. The deal will begin in the 2026-27 season and run through 2033-34, the team announced Monday.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension (2026-27 to 2033-34) with defenseman Lane Hutson.



News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/QlsTMalOwd — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2025

Hutson, 21, is coming off a historic rookie campaign in which he tallied 66 points (6 goals, 60 assists) across 82 games — leading all NHL rookies in points, assists, power-play points (26), and average ice time (22:44). His 60 assists tied Larry Murphy’s long-standing NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenseman, and his 66 points set a new Canadiens record for a first-year blueliner.

Pierre LeBrun reports, “Hutson deal started to come together Saturday going into Sunday. Deal includes $55 million in signing bonus money. Bottom line is Lane Hutson didn’t want his situation to be a distraction for the team all year. Wanted to get it done.” The Canadiens aimed to keep the number under $9 million and successfully secured the team-friendly deal they were seeking.

Reports were that the negotiations had started to get emotional and somewhat complicated. The team decided to keep it as low-profile as possible, and there was some talk that Lane’s father was involved in the negotiations, which partially complicated matters. Getting this deal done is probably seen as a big win for all sides.

Lane Hutson Canadiens breakout star 2025 playoffs

The former second-round pick (62nd overall, 2022) also captured the Calder Memorial Trophy, becoming the first Hab since Ken Dryden in 1971-72 to win the NHL’s top rookie honor.

Next: Easton Cowan to Make NHL Debut for Maple Leafs in Ideal Spot

