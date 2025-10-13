Montreal Canadiens
Lane Hutson Signs Eight-Year, $70.8 Million Extension with Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens sign Lane Hutson to an eight-year deal. Can he follow up his stellar rookie year and be a long-term star?
The Montreal Canadiens have locked up one of their brightest young stars, signing defenseman Lane Hutson to an eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension that carries an average annual value of $8.85 million. The deal will begin in the 2026-27 season and run through 2033-34, the team announced Monday.
The Canadiens have agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension (2026-27 to 2033-34) with defenseman Lane Hutson.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 13, 2025
News release ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/QlsTMalOwd
Hutson, 21, is coming off a historic rookie campaign in which he tallied 66 points (6 goals, 60 assists) across 82 games — leading all NHL rookies in points, assists, power-play points (26), and average ice time (22:44). His 60 assists tied Larry Murphy’s long-standing NHL record for most assists by a rookie defenseman, and his 66 points set a new Canadiens record for a first-year blueliner.
Pierre LeBrun reports, “Hutson deal started to come together Saturday going into Sunday. Deal includes $55 million in signing bonus money. Bottom line is Lane Hutson didn’t want his situation to be a distraction for the team all year. Wanted to get it done.” The Canadiens aimed to keep the number under $9 million and successfully secured the team-friendly deal they were seeking.
Reports were that the negotiations had started to get emotional and somewhat complicated. The team decided to keep it as low-profile as possible, and there was some talk that Lane’s father was involved in the negotiations, which partially complicated matters. Getting this deal done is probably seen as a big win for all sides.
The former second-round pick (62nd overall, 2022) also captured the Calder Memorial Trophy, becoming the first Hab since Ken Dryden in 1971-72 to win the NHL’s top rookie honor.
Next: Easton Cowan to Make NHL Debut for Maple Leafs in Ideal Spot
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Oilers and GM Has Bad News for the Stuart Skinner Haters
Stan Bowman's comments on Stuart Skinner highlight his support for the Oilers' goaltender despite...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 2 days ago
Sabres’ Josh Norris Suffers Injury Setback: Will Miss Signficant Time
The Josh Norris injury will keep him sidelined for a significant time. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Pickard In, Skinner Out : What It Means for the Oilers’ Goalie Situation
Calvin Pickard steps in as the new starter for the Edmonton Oilers following a...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Sharks Owner Knocks Karlsson, Talk Team’s Brighter Future
Hasso Plattner discusses the Sharks' future and the lasting effects of Erik Karlsson's time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
“It Wasn’t Fun”: Roslovic Talks Hurdles Before Joining Oilers
Explore Jack Roslovic's journey with the Oilers as he navigates through a challenging offseason...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 days ago
Bill Guerin Makes ‘Wild’ Admission About Kaprizov’s Deal
The Kaprizov deal with the Wild is coming under fire; learn why GM Bill...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Place Walman on Injured Reserve, New Signee Joins Roster Without Cap Issue
The Edmonton Oilers place Jake Walman on injured reserve, allowing roster flexibility while finalizing...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 5 days ago
Insider Says Top D-Man’s NHL Contract the Next “Nuclear Explosion”
Find out why the Makar extension Avalanche is poised to create major changes in...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Jack Eichel Officially Signs 8-Yr Deal with the Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel has officially signed an eight-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights. It's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Score Big Wins With McDavid, Walman, and Ekholm Deals
Unpack the significance of the Walman McDavid Ekholm Oilers deals ahead of the season...