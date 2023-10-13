Distracted and Frustrated: Shane Pinto Has Left Ottawa

Shane Pinto, the promising talent who doesn’t have a new contract signed yet with the Ottawa Senators, has returned home, sparking concerns and speculations among hockey enthusiasts. The Senators have been struggling to secure a deal with Pinto, who remains out of the lineup and has become the center of attention due to contract negotiations. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reported Pinto’s decision, citing the player’s desire to escape the spotlight and focus on his training.
The Senators find themselves caught in a dilemma. While they are diligently working to create salary cap space for Pinto, they are hesitating to meet his contract demands. This impasse is not only affecting the team’s morale but is also impacting Pinto’s value and cost to the team. With each passing day, his Average Annual Value (AAV) cap hit for the season increases, making the situation even more challenging for Ottawa.
Reports are that Pinto was upset with a low one-year offer and is allegedly seeking around $2.5 million. If the Senators aren’t close, this could be a strategic move by Pinto to push the organization into making a decision.
Hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman, in his podcast “32 Thoughts,” speculated about potential interest from other teams, mentioning the possibility of the Islanders showing interest in Pinto, given his hometown connection. While trade rumors circulate, many believe the Senators will ultimately re-sign him, although negotiations remain at a standstill.
This Is Getting Ugly in a Hurry
Fans and critics alike have voiced their frustrations, labeling the situation as inexcusable. The pressure is mounting on Senators’ General Manager Pierre Dorion, with some suggesting dissatisfaction among key figures within the organization, including owner Michael Andlauer and new President of Hockey Operations Steve Staios.
Despite Pinto’s relocation in an attempt to escape attention (or maybe draw more attention to the issues), the contract saga continues to be a hot topic, leaving fans eagerly awaiting a resolution while the Senators grapple with this challenging situation.
