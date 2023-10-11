Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Season Preview

As the puck drops on the 2023-2024 NHL season, fans (including me) are gearing up for another season of Toronto Maple Leafs hockey. In this season preview, I’ll look at the expectations for the season, the potential impact of new additions, and what rising stars fans should watch as the team aims for a deeper playoff run.

The Maple Leafs Have High Expectations and Ambitions This Season

The Maple Leafs are once again beginning the season with renewed hope for a long Stanley Cup run. The roster has it in them and should do well once again during the regular season. However, after the long 82-game schedule where there’s time for the cream to rise to the top, in a shorter playoff series a lot can happen. Plenty of luck is involved.

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

Last season, the team finally broke a 19-year streak of being ousted during the first round of the postseason. This season, there is hope that a playoff elimination will not happen at all. This is a season in which the team could win the Stanley Cup.

But, will they be able to embark on a deeper playoff run? With their dominant regular season performance, they aim to maintain their offensive prowess and translate it into postseason success.

The Maple Leafs’ New Management Brought a New Vision and New Players

Under new general manager Brad Treliving, the Maple Leafs have embraced a fresh vision for the future. The off-season saw several notable players arrive. These include Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Ryan Reeves. These additions will likely not be the primary offensive producers; however, Bertuzzi and Domi do promise to improve the team’s secondary scoring.

For his part, Reaves brings grit, tenacity, and an on-ice intensity that works to create confidence and space on the ice. But will it translate to more wins and fewer losses? Bertuzzi (with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner) and Domi (with William Nylander) have already shown some chemistry with top players. That promises to create three top lines and a feisty fourth line. All in all, there’s potential for strengthening the team’s offensive capabilities.

The Maple Leafs Still Depend Upon Their Key Players But Have Some Emerging Rookies

All that said above, the success of this Maple Leafs team still rests on the shoulders of its star players. These include Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander. This group has a high bar to reach – set from past seasons. However, there’s no reason to expect anything left as the group heads into the season ahead. The team defense will be led by Morgan Rielly and newcomer John Klingberg.

William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs NHL

In addition, it will be fun to keep an eye on the rookies. Matthew Knies made a notable postseason entrance into the NHL last year. This season, he’s poised to take on an expanded role within the team. Who knows how long youngster Fraser Minten will stay at the NHL level; but, even his making the team out of training cap shows just how impactful the organization thinks he is as a prospect. He was a surprise, but he’s earned his place on the team and could become a significant contributor.

The Bottom Line

Looking ahead to the 2023-2024 NHL season, expect the Maple Leafs to embark on a successful journey to the postseason. But then what? Can the team reach greater heights in the playoffs?

New management and player additions bring fresh hopes. This season isn’t a same-as-before year. The emergence of new veterans and young talent gives the fans something new to see. The core is solid – yet again – but the supporting cast is different.

Now the big question: how far can this team go into the postseason? Really, after almost 60 years of frustration, will anything less than a Stanley Cup be enough for beaten-down Maple Leafs fans?

