Bouchard Goal Gives Oilers Franchise-Record 10th Straight Win

With a consecutive win streak on the line that could see the Edmonton Oilers set a franchise record, it looked rough in the early going. Coming out flat and looking a bit like they lacked the energy they needed to match the Montreal Canadiens, the Oilers turned it on in the third. Outshooting the Canadiens 19-8 in the third, Leon Draisaitl scored to even it up and in overtime, Evan Bouchard scored on the power play to give the Oilers the win.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch has etched his name into the record books, boasting a club-record 10-game winning streak. Since taking the helm, Knoblauch has guided the Oilers to an impressive 20-6 record, with an astounding 18-3-0 performance in their last 21 games, including a notable 9-4 on the road.

Leon Draisaitl, a key player in this stellar run, said after the game that the team’s success and resilience show a commitment to their game plan. Reflecting on the ability to come from behind, Draisaitl commented, “It’s a great trend. It shows we’re resilient and we’re sticking with our game plan for sixty minutes.” He emphasized the importance of capitalizing on early chances and acknowledged the team’s capacity to win in various scenarios.

When asked about the historic 10-game winning streak, Draisaitl responded, “It’s a great little streak we got going.” He added that it’s kind of hard to believe they never won 10 games in a row back then with the teams they had. “We’ll obviously take it, and something that nobody can take from us from now on.”

Bouchard and Skinner the Game Heroes

Bouchard was the overtime hero with a huge goal on the power play and McDavid also passed Glenn Anderson for the 4th most points in Oilers history.

In his most recent five starts, Stuart Skinner has been nothing short of stellar. He’s 5-0, has made 140 saves out of 146 shots, has a save percentage of .959 and has found his form after a rough start.

It was a good night for the Oilers, who are now just a point behind Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. They are still a Wild Card team but are slowly moving up the standings.

