The Utah Hockey Club made history on Tuesday night. The team played its first-ever NHL game, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in their season opener. With goals from Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller leading the charge, Utah never trailed and held off a late rally from Chicago.

Here are three critical takeaways from Utah’s historic debut on the ice.

Related: Utah Hockey Club Signing Dylan Guenther to 8-Year Extension

Takeaway One: Dylan Guenther’s Historic Goal Came Early in the Game

Dylan Guenther etched his name in Utah Hockey Club history by scoring the team’s first-ever goal five minutes into the first period. He blasted a slap shot down the middle, setting the tone for the game and establishing Utah’s early power.

He wasn’t done there—Guenther added another goal in the final minute, securing a win for the new franchise with an empty-netter. His two-goal performance highlighted his offensive ability and marked him as a key player to watch this season.

Takeaway Two: Utah Put Up Strong Defensive Play and Solid Power Play Success

Utah’s defense stood firm, especially on the penalty kill. The team successfully denied Chicago three power-play chances, showing their disciplined and organized defensive effort. Goaltender Connor Ingram also played a pivotal role in the victory, making 25 saves to keep Chicago at bay. While the Blackhawks ramped up the pressure in the second period, Utah’s defense held firm, maintaining their lead and preventing a complete Chicago comeback.

Sean Durzi stands in front of the goal as Utah scores vs Chicago

Takeaway Three: Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller Lead the Charge

Veterans Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller played crucial roles in Utah’s offensive success. Hayton’s second-period tip-in gave Utah a comfortable 3-0 lead. That goal proved critical as the Blackhawks began to rally in the third. Hayton also assisted, showing his playmaking abilities and scoring touch.

Meanwhile, Keller, the most experienced scorer on the team, contributed to the win. He also continued his trend of excelling in season openers. Keller now has eight career points (four goals, four assists) in season-opening games, proving he can deliver.

The Bottom Line for Utah Game vs Blackhawks

In their first-ever NHL game, the Utah Hockey Club showed they are ready to compete. With a mix of young talent and veteran leadership, the team’s solid defensive play, power play success, and critical performances from players like Guenther, Hayton, and Keller helped them run away with their first victory.

Utah now heads on a road trip. Its fans will be eager to see if their new team can continue to build on its strong debut.

Related: Kailer Yamamoto Eyes Career Revival in Utah, Signs 1-Yr Deal