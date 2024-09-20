Utah Hockey Club Signing Dylan Guenther to 8-Year Extension

The Utah Hockey Club is reportedly closing in on a significant long-term deal with 21-year-old forward Dylan Guenther. According to recent reports, the contract is expected to be an eight-year extension worth slightly above $7 million per season. Elliotte Friedman was the first to break the news.
This move solidifies Guenther as a key part of the team’s future and is being hailed as a smart investment by GM Bill Armstrong.
Despite having just 24 goals and 50 points in his NHL career, Guenther is viewed as a player on the verge of breaking out into stardom. Locking him up now at this price could prove to be a bargain, especially with the going rate for young core players on long-term deals hovering around $8 million annually. The deal is expected to make him Utah’s second-highest-paid forward, just behind Clayton Keller, who carries a $7.15 million cap hit.
Selected ninth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, Guenther’s development has been closely watched, and he has shown flashes of brilliance. For Utah, securing a player of Guenther’s caliber on a long-term deal is crucial. This would mark the richest contract the team has handed out since its inception.
The contract could be a pivotal moment for the team as they build around a young core, and for Guenther, it offers stability and the chance to grow into an NHL star.
