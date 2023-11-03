Leafs Timothy Liljegren Out Due to Injury Amid Controversial Play

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren’s season took a disappointing turn after he sustained an injury during a game against Boston. The incident occurred late in the first period, with just 41 seconds remaining, as Liljegren clashed with Brad Marchand. In a contentious play, Marchand’s actions led to Liljegren’s obvious distress, forcing him to the locker room and he did not return.

Toronto has officially announced Liljegren will not return https://t.co/UUbx8S0M6j — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 3, 2023

Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (lower body) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 3, 2023

Marchand’s maneuver, which some have labeled a dirty play, involved Liljegren losing his balance after contact and heading into the boards. Fans and analysts took to social media, expressing their frustration over the lack of penalty for the play. The incident reignited the ongoing debate about player safety and the need for stricter enforcement of rules.

There are also questions in Toronto about why no one really stood up to defend Liljegren after the hit. On Twitter user wrote, “The more things change with the team the more they stay the same.. Y do we have Reaves?”

Liljegren injury Maple Leafs

Liljegren’s injury comes after a narrow escape from a potential upper-body injury earlier in the week when he was hit by Predators forward Yakov Trenin along the end boards. Despite returning to practice after that incident, the defenseman’s resilience was put to the test once again.

Leafs Can’t Afford to Lose Liljegren

The absence of Liljegren, a key player in the Leafs’ defensive lineup, raises concerns for the team. With his departure, questions loom over Toronto’s defensive strategies and depth. Fans and analysts will be closely monitoring Liljegren’s recovery process, hoping for a swift return to the ice.

As the Leafs navigate this setback, discussions about player safety and the need for fair officiating in the league continue to gain momentum. It’s been a bad week for defensemen getting injured and others being suspended for dirty hits and plays that need to be removed from the game.

