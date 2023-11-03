In a thrilling comeback attempt, Sam Gagner showcased his unwavering determination, leading the Edmonton Oilers in a fierce battle against the Dallas Stars. Gagner’s return to the NHL for the Oilers was nothing short of remarkable, as he scored two goals, recorded 5 shots on goal, played 13 minutes, had 3 hits, and dominated faceoffs with a 5-1 ratio.
Gagner’s first goal of the season came in the third period, narrowing the deficit to two. Undeterred, he struck again in the final frame, and just minutes later, cutting the margin to just one goal. The Oilers, fueled by Gagner’s tenacity, pressed relentlessly in the dying moments, bombarding Stars’ goaltender Scott Wedgewood with an impressive 50 shots, with 26 attempts in the third period alone. Despite their valiant efforts, the Oilers fell short, losing 4-3 to the Stars.
What makes Gagner’s performance even more remarkable is his journey back to the ice. At 34 years old and after undergoing double hip surgery in the offseason, his resilience was on full display. His passion, drive, and unyielding determination became the driving force behind the Oilers’ resurgence in the game.
Gagner Is An Example of How Hard The Other Oilers Need to Work
Gagner’s return to Edmonton serves as a testament to the intangible qualities that fuel success in the NHL. While skill is essential, it’s the grit, performance, and relentless determination exhibited by players like Gagner that inspire both teammates and fans alike. His exceptional showing has hopefully not only rekindled hope among Oilers supporters but also raised the bar for the entire team.
Head coach Jay Woodcroft was asked why Gagner wasn’t out on the ice in the final moments with the goaltender pulled and an extra attacker on. He responded that Gagner was the next man up on the bench but there wasn’t a chance to change. Woodcroft will certainly be questioned about he didn’t start Gagner on that line with the final faceoff.
As the Oilers continue their season, Gagner’s story will be fascinating to watch. He made a statement on Thursday night.
