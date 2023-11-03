Bruins’ McAvoy Appealing 4-Game Suspension by NHL DoPS

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is set to appeal his recent four-game suspension following a contentious hit on Florida Panthers’ player Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The incident occurred during their game, resulting in a 5-minute match penalty for McAvoy. The NHL Department of Player Safety scrutinized the hit, deeming it avoidable and pinpointing the head as the primary point of contact, particularly concerning due to McAvoy’s history with similar hits.

Still, McAvoy apparently thinks the suspension was harsh and is looking to have it reduced. That will up the discretion of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who can also add to the suspension, should he see fit.

Hearing Charlie McAvoy is planning on appealing his four-game suspension — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 3, 2023

McAvoy’s absence poses a significant challenge for the Bruins, given his pivotal role as their top defenseman. He has showcased exceptional puck control across all zones, including quarterbacking the No. 1 power play. If the suspension stands, McAvoy stands to lose $197,916.68, as per the collective bargaining agreement. Originally set to return on November 11 against the Montreal Canadiens if the suspension stands, he is hoping to miss as little time as possible.

It makes sense that both the player and the organization might try for a reduction. The Bruins faced further setbacks as McAvoy’s defensive partner, Matt Grzelcyk, left the same game against the Panthers due to an upper-body injury. Grzelcyk’s absence adds to the defensive woes, with the team already playing short-handed in the previous match.

This Is a Bit of Risk by the Bruins

The Bruins have maintained an impressive record, securing a 3-2 overtime victory against the Panthers, improving their season record to 8-0-1. As of this writing, they are up 2-0 on the Toronto Maple Leafs. If they believe that no additional time will come from appealing, it’s worth a shot.

That said, if the NHL views this hit as extremely dangerous, they could take him out longer. McAvoy’s appeal will be closely watched by fans and experts, as his presence on the ice significantly impacts the team’s defensive capabilities and it could set a standard for the NHL and similar suspensions.

