Veteran F Phil Kessel Awaiting NHL Chance: Will Play Anywhere

As the NHL season unfolds, fans and pundits alike are left wondering, “Which team should take a chance on Phil Kessel?” Phil Kessel is wondering that too. The 36-year-old winger, known for his scoring prowess and three Stanley Cup championships, is ready and eager to return to the ice. He’s doing his best to stay in shape and waiting for a team to find the room to bring him in. In a recent conversation with Kessel, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun noted that it’s evident that the wingers is committed to continuing his NHL career.

Which team should take a chance on Phil Kessel? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/S40eF93u0W — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 2, 2023

Kessel’s optimism about returning to the game is unwavering. “Obviously, I’m a little surprised I haven’t got anything yet, but it is what it is, right?” he quipped. His readiness to lace up the skates and contribute is evident, but it’s not a lack of interest that’s keeping him sidelined.

According to LeBrun, teams have been in touch with Kessel’s agent, Wade Arnott from Newport Sports. The interest is there, but the salary cap constraints facing several clubs have made it difficult to extend offers. In the midst of this salary cap puzzle, Kessel remains patient and determined.

In the lead-up to the season, Kessel skated with the Vegas Golden Knights, but without a contract, he had to make alternate arrangements. “Obviously, once camp started, I stopped skating there. I moved back here to Arizona because it’s more of a home base for me,” Kessel explained.

In a recent phone conversation with Kessel, he expressed his deep love for the game. “Yes, I love to play, and I’ve always loved to play,” he emphasized. Kessel’s willingness to go anywhere to play is a testament to his dedication. “I’m willing to kind of go wherever,” he said, showing his readiness to adapt to any team’s needs.

Kessel’s IronMan Streak Shouldn’t Be Holding Back a Deal

One of the initial concerns was Kessel’s impressive Ironman streak, with 1,064 consecutive regular-season games played. While he acknowledges the record, he has assured potential suitors that it’s not his top priority. However, teams may still hesitate to be the one to break the streak, fearing potential backlash or awkward situations when it’s time to rest him.

Phil Kessel NHL free agent

Instead of looking at how sitting might wreck his streak, teams should be seeing the good they do for a player that only wants to help. First, with only eight points separating him from the 1,000-point milestone in his NHL career, one team is going to be the reason he gets there. Second, Kessel remains diligent in his preparations, training daily and even planning individual skating sessions to stay ready for any opportunity that may come his way. He could actually help a team.

As the NHL season progresses, the question of whether a team will take a chance on Phil Kessel looms large. His passion for the game and his willingness to contribute make him an enticing prospect for any franchise seeking an experienced and talented forward to bolster their ranks. Someone should be taking a chance on this player. Few are going to be as motivated as he is.

Next: Veteran Forward Sam Gagner Returns to Oilers Tonight vs. Stars