The San Jose Sharks find themselves in the midst of a challenging start to the season, prompting discussions about potential changes within the team. Despite being on the path to one of the worst starts in NHL history, Sharks’ General Manager Mike Grier emphasized the importance of not panicking or making rush trades, but sticking to the broader plan and vision. Grier is prioritizing the club’s long-term stability over short-term fixes.

TSN’s Chris Johnston noted that everyone expect the Sharks to be bad. That they are is not a surprise. This bad? Few probably expected such a lousy kickoff to the 2023-24 NHL season. For that reason, Grier met with the team relayed that any improvements would need to come from within the group. He didn’t rule out making changes if the Sharks don’t show any improvement in the coming weeks, but he’s not making trades to try and salvage the season.

Still, options might be available if Grier wanted to take action.

Sharks and Oilers Could Work a Deal

The situation in San Jose and the totally unexpected start for the Oilers might present an opportunity with Edmonton. Both teams could make a splash and work a deal involving recently waived goaltender Jack Campbell. Campbell’s lackluster performance in Edmonton has led to speculations about potential trade possibilities and there aren’t many teams who have the ability to add him to their roster. San Jose is one of a select few.

Despite the reluctance among general managers to trade players within the same division, the Sharks boast cap space and goaltending depth, making them potential trade partners for the Oilers. Specifically, Mackenzie Blackwood, has showcased his skills, giving the team a fighting chance in several games. He’s not been good enough to steal the Sharks any wins, but there are few goalies, if any, could weather the storm in front of them if they were in San Jose. Blackwood’s presence in the net has been notable and Grier called him maybe the only player who has been good this season.

The Sharks could explore trade options with Edmonton, potentially seeking additional assets to bolster their roster as a favor for taking on Campbell’s contract.

The Sharks Could Start Moving Star Players

Additionally, Sharks veterans Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture, who were previously regarded as integral to the team’s future, might consider different paths given the current circumstances. Grier expressed his willingness to accommodate their preferences, highlighting their dedication to the team despite the challenging season. Both were pumped to be part of the learning and transition in San Jose, but neither probably expected this kind of start.

As the Sharks navigate this difficult period, their focus remains on taking advantage of short-term opportunities with long-term objectives. While changes are not imminent and trades aren’t on the table, the team’s management team will keep a watchful eye on the situation, ready to adapt their approach if necessary.

